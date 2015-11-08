I am trying to extract discrete colors from a matplotlib colormap by manipulating this example. However, I cannot find the
N discrete colors that are extracted from the colormap.
In the code below I've used
cmap._segmentdata, but I've found that it is the definition of the entire colormap. Given a colormap and an integer
N, how do I extract
N discrete colors from the colormap and export them in hex-format?
from pylab import *
delta = 0.01
x = arange(-3.0, 3.0, delta)
y = arange(-3.0, 3.0, delta)
X,Y = meshgrid(x, y)
Z1 = bivariate_normal(X, Y, 1.0, 1.0, 0.0, 0.0)
Z2 = bivariate_normal(X, Y, 1.5, 0.5, 1, 1)
Z = Z2 - Z1 # difference of Gaussians
cmap = cm.get_cmap('seismic', 5) # PiYG
cmap_colors = cmap._segmentdata
def print_hex(r,b,g):
if not(0 <= r <= 255 or 0 <= b <= 255 or 0 <= g <= 255):
raise ValueError('rgb not in range(256)')
print '#%02x%02x%02x' % (r, b, g)
for i in range(len(cmap_colors['blue'])):
r = int(cmap_colors['red'][i][2]*255)
b = int(cmap_colors['blue'][i][2]*255)
g = int(cmap_colors['green'][i][2]*255)
print_hex(r, g, b)
im = imshow(Z, cmap=cmap, interpolation='bilinear',
vmax=abs(Z).max(), vmin=-abs(Z).max())
axis('off')
colorbar()
show()