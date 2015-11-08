50

I am trying to extract discrete colors from a matplotlib colormap by manipulating this example. However, I cannot find the N discrete colors that are extracted from the colormap.

In the code below I've used cmap._segmentdata, but I've found that it is the definition of the entire colormap. Given a colormap and an integer N, how do I extract N discrete colors from the colormap and export them in hex-format?

from pylab import *

delta = 0.01
x = arange(-3.0, 3.0, delta)
y = arange(-3.0, 3.0, delta)
X,Y = meshgrid(x, y)
Z1 = bivariate_normal(X, Y, 1.0, 1.0, 0.0, 0.0)
Z2 = bivariate_normal(X, Y, 1.5, 0.5, 1, 1)
Z = Z2 - Z1 # difference of Gaussians

cmap = cm.get_cmap('seismic', 5)    # PiYG
cmap_colors = cmap._segmentdata

def print_hex(r,b,g):
               if not(0 <= r <= 255 or 0 <= b <= 255 or 0 <= g <= 255):
                              raise ValueError('rgb not in range(256)')
               print '#%02x%02x%02x' % (r, b, g)


for i in range(len(cmap_colors['blue'])):
               r = int(cmap_colors['red'][i][2]*255)
               b = int(cmap_colors['blue'][i][2]*255)
               g = int(cmap_colors['green'][i][2]*255)
               print_hex(r, g, b)



im = imshow(Z, cmap=cmap, interpolation='bilinear',
            vmax=abs(Z).max(), vmin=-abs(Z).max())
axis('off')
colorbar()

show()

2 Answers 2

Reset to default
94

You can get a tuple of rgba values for the segment with index i by calling cmap(i). There is also already a function that turns rgb values into hex. As Joe Kington wrote in the comments, you can use matplotlib.colors.rgb2hex. Therefore, a possible solution would be:

from pylab import *

cmap = cm.get_cmap('seismic', 5)    # PiYG

for i in range(cmap.N):
    rgba = cmap(i)
    # rgb2hex accepts rgb or rgba
    print(matplotlib.colors.rgb2hex(rgba))

The output is:

#00004c
#0000ff
#ffffff
#ff0000
#7f0000
1
  • 2
    or using list comprehension [matplotlib.colors.rgb2hex(c) for c in cmap.colors]
    – alexmloveless
    Dec 9, 2020 at 15:27
5

For future reference: My CMasher package provides a function called take_cmap_colors() (https://cmasher.readthedocs.io/user/usage.html#taking-colormap-colors), which allows one to take any number of discrete colors from a given colormap and return them in any format (8-bit, normalized or HEX) they want.

So, if you for example wanted to take 5 colors in HEX from the viridis colormap, you could do this with:

import cmasher as cmr

colors = cmr.take_cmap_colors('viridis', 5, return_fmt='hex')

or if you want all colors in HEX from a colormap in a specific value range, you can do that with:

colors = cmr.take_cmap_colors('viridis', None, cmap_range=(0.2, 0.8), return_fmt='hex')

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.