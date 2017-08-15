8

Is there a simple way or a plugin to retain checkout information entered by the client after he/she leaves and comes back?

This plugin retains "fields information for customers when they navigate back and forth" however it has quite a lot of recent bad reviews so I don't think I'll use that for production. Any alternative suggestion?

||||||
9
+25

---- Update ----

The code below is working, but only if data is submitted!

The only possible ways are javascript/jQuery form event detection on checkout fields and worpress Ajax:

  • Using ajax connected to some session transients function (as in code below).
  • Using (javascript) web Storage: localStorage, sessionStorage

I have found some real interesting code in this thread that is using sessions transients to store checkout data.

// this function sets the checkout form data as session transients whenever the checkout page validates
function set_persitent_checkout ( $a ) {
    $arr = array();
    foreach ( $a as $key => $value )
        if ( ! empty($value) )
            $arr[$key] = $value;

    WC()->session->set( 'form_data', $arr );
    return $a;
}
add_action( 'woocommerce_after_checkout_validation', 'set_persitent_checkout' );


// this function hooks into woocommerce_checkout_get_value to substitute standard values with session values if present
function get_persistent_checkout ( $value, $index ) {
    $data = WC()->session->get('form_data');
    if ( ! $data || empty($data[$index]) )
        return $value;
    return is_bool($data[$index]) ? (int) $data[$index] : $data[$index];
}
add_filter( 'woocommerce_checkout_get_value', 'get_persistent_checkout', 10, 2 );


// This is a fix for the ship_to_different_address field which gets it value differently if there is no POST data on the checkout
function get_persitent_ship_to_different ( $value ) {
    $data = WC()->session->get('form_data');
    if ( ! $data || empty($data['ship_to_different_address']) )
        return $value;

    return is_bool($data['ship_to_different_address']) ? (int) $data['ship_to_different_address'] : $data['ship_to_different_address'];
}
add_action( 'woocommerce_ship_to_different_address_checked', 'get_persitent_ship_to_different' );

Add this code to the functions.php file located in your active child theme or theme.

Explanations from the author:

1. Save the form data:

The first function set_persitent_checkout hooks into woocommerce_after_checkout_validation.

Whenever that hook is fired, any current form data is saved as a WordPress transient via the WC_Session_Handler class (which was recently updated in version 2.5 to be a lot more efficient).

2. Check the saved data on reload:

Next we hook woocommerce_checkout_get_value with get_persitent_checkout. As the name suggests, here we check the session transients and return any matches for the current field if found.

3. Make ship_to_different_address work:

The only difficult was the ship_to_different_address field, which gets its value through a different method.

To get around this the final function was added. This works exactly the same as the previous function, but hooks into woocommerce_ship_to_different_address_checked.

There you have it. It would be nice if the data was saved after every field update on checkout, but the woocommerce_after_checkout_validation hook fires enough to capture the data at all the important points.

||||||
  • Thanks @LoicTheAztec. Doesn't seem to have any effect though: what I input in the fields is gone once I visit another page of the site and go back to checkout page. – drake035 Jun 2 '16 at 9:53
  • 1
    OMG, thanks! This appears to be the only valid solution that has been documented on the net thus far. WooCommerce did not store the checkout form values for anonymous users after submit, so the checkout form user input was lost in my multi-step checkout implementation when the checkout page was refreshed or reloaded. I do consider this a bug in WooCommerce Core and will file a corresponding issue as soon as time permits (this customer user input form values madness unexpectedly sucked up entire days recently). Especially thanks for the shipping address checkbox tidbit! <3 – sun Aug 10 '18 at 0:36
0

https://github.com/kugaevsky/jquery-phoenix/ seems to be the perfect answer to this problem.

||||||
  • 1
    Yes it is using localstorage using HTML5 Web Storage API as I suggested in my updated answer, but you will need, to, achieve this, some php / wp_ajax too. A real development stuff. – LoicTheAztec Jun 7 '16 at 13:00
0

Functions.php snipped posted by LoicTheAztec didn't work for me.

I found this plugin which remembers everything I type or select in Woocommerce checkout, including shipping fields and my custom additions to the template:

Save Abandoned Carts – WooCommerce Live Checkout Field Capture

Account passwords, if creating during checkout, are naturally not remembered.

||||||

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.