The code below is working, but only if data is submitted!

The only possible ways are javascript/jQuery form event detection on checkout fields and worpress Ajax:

Using ajax connected to some session transients function (as in code below).

Using (javascript) web Storage: localStorage , sessionStorage …

I have found some real interesting code in this thread that is using sessions transients to store checkout data.

// this function sets the checkout form data as session transients whenever the checkout page validates function set_persitent_checkout ( $a ) { $arr = array(); foreach ( $a as $key => $value ) if ( ! empty($value) ) $arr[$key] = $value; WC()->session->set( 'form_data', $arr ); return $a; } add_action( 'woocommerce_after_checkout_validation', 'set_persitent_checkout' ); // this function hooks into woocommerce_checkout_get_value to substitute standard values with session values if present function get_persistent_checkout ( $value, $index ) { $data = WC()->session->get('form_data'); if ( ! $data || empty($data[$index]) ) return $value; return is_bool($data[$index]) ? (int) $data[$index] : $data[$index]; } add_filter( 'woocommerce_checkout_get_value', 'get_persistent_checkout', 10, 2 ); // This is a fix for the ship_to_different_address field which gets it value differently if there is no POST data on the checkout function get_persitent_ship_to_different ( $value ) { $data = WC()->session->get('form_data'); if ( ! $data || empty($data['ship_to_different_address']) ) return $value; return is_bool($data['ship_to_different_address']) ? (int) $data['ship_to_different_address'] : $data['ship_to_different_address']; } add_action( 'woocommerce_ship_to_different_address_checked', 'get_persitent_ship_to_different' );

Add this code to the functions.php file located in your active child theme or theme.

Explanations from the author:

1. Save the form data:

The first function set_persitent_checkout hooks into woocommerce_after_checkout_validation .

Whenever that hook is fired, any current form data is saved as a WordPress transient via the WC_Session_Handler class (which was recently updated in version 2.5 to be a lot more efficient).

2. Check the saved data on reload:

Next we hook woocommerce_checkout_get_value with get_persitent_checkout . As the name suggests, here we check the session transients and return any matches for the current field if found.

3. Make ship_to_different_address work:

The only difficult was the ship_to_different_address field, which gets its value through a different method.

To get around this the final function was added. This works exactly the same as the previous function, but hooks into woocommerce_ship_to_different_address_checked .