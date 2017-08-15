---- Update ----
The code below is working, but only if data is submitted!
The only possible ways are javascript/jQuery form event detection on checkout fields and worpress Ajax:
I have found some real interesting code in this thread that is using sessions transients to store checkout data.
// this function sets the checkout form data as session transients whenever the checkout page validates
function set_persitent_checkout ( $a ) {
$arr = array();
foreach ( $a as $key => $value )
if ( ! empty($value) )
$arr[$key] = $value;
WC()->session->set( 'form_data', $arr );
return $a;
}
add_action( 'woocommerce_after_checkout_validation', 'set_persitent_checkout' );
// this function hooks into woocommerce_checkout_get_value to substitute standard values with session values if present
function get_persistent_checkout ( $value, $index ) {
$data = WC()->session->get('form_data');
if ( ! $data || empty($data[$index]) )
return $value;
return is_bool($data[$index]) ? (int) $data[$index] : $data[$index];
}
add_filter( 'woocommerce_checkout_get_value', 'get_persistent_checkout', 10, 2 );
// This is a fix for the ship_to_different_address field which gets it value differently if there is no POST data on the checkout
function get_persitent_ship_to_different ( $value ) {
$data = WC()->session->get('form_data');
if ( ! $data || empty($data['ship_to_different_address']) )
return $value;
return is_bool($data['ship_to_different_address']) ? (int) $data['ship_to_different_address'] : $data['ship_to_different_address'];
}
add_action( 'woocommerce_ship_to_different_address_checked', 'get_persitent_ship_to_different' );
Add this code to the
functions.php file located in your active child theme or theme.
Explanations from the author:
1. Save the form data:
The first function
set_persitent_checkout hooks into
woocommerce_after_checkout_validation.
Whenever that hook is fired, any current form data is saved as a WordPress transient via the
WC_Session_Handler class (which was recently updated in version 2.5 to be a lot more efficient).
2. Check the saved data on reload:
Next we hook
woocommerce_checkout_get_value with get_persitent_checkout. As the name suggests, here we check the session transients and return any matches for the current field if found.
3. Make
ship_to_different_address work:
The only difficult was the
ship_to_different_address field, which gets its value through a different method.
To get around this the final function was added. This works exactly the same as the previous function, but hooks into
woocommerce_ship_to_different_address_checked.
There you have it. It would be nice if the data was saved after every field update on checkout, but the
woocommerce_after_checkout_validation hook fires enough to capture the data at all the important points.