In my woocommerce website, I have changed the cart page, removed the button "update cart" and create 2 buttons to add and remove items of product like I show in this picture:
When I click on the quantity buttons I want to call the same function if I press the button to update the cart.
For this I am using ajax but it doesn't do anything.
First in my
function.php file I have this:
function update_my_cart() {
// here update then cart
var_dump("execute");
}
add_action( 'wp_ajax_update_my_cart', 'update_my_cart' ); // If called from admin panel
add_action( 'wp_ajax_nopriv_update_my_cart', 'update_my_cart' );
add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', 'rct_enqueue_scripts' );
if ( ! function_exists( 'rct_enqueue_scripts' ) ) :
function rct_enqueue_scripts() {
wp_enqueue_script( 'rct-js', get_template_directory_uri() . '/js/themeCoffee.js', array(), '1.0', true );
wp_localize_script('rct-js', 'ajax_object', array('ajax_url' => admin_url( 'admin-ajax.php' )));
}
endif;
And in my jquery file I have this:
updatecart = function(qty) {
var currentVal, data, item_hash, request;
currentVal = void 0;
data = void 0;
item_hash = void 0;
currentVal = parseFloat(qty);
request = $.ajax({
url: 'ajax_object.ajax_url',
method: 'POST',
data: {
quantity: currentVal,
action: 'update_my_cart'
},
dataType: 'html'
});
request.done(function(msg) {
alert('cart update ');
});
request.fail(function(jqXHR, textStatus) {
alert('Request failed: ' + textStatus);
});
};
I obtain this error:
Failed to load resource: the server responded with a status of 404 (Not Found)
Because I try to load
my_website/cart/ajax_object.ajax_url.
Thanks in advance!