In my woocommerce website, I have changed the cart page, removed the button "update cart" and create 2 buttons to add and remove items of product like I show in this picture:

When I click on the quantity buttons I want to call the same function if I press the button to update the cart.

For this I am using ajax but it doesn't do anything.

First in my function.php file I have this:

function update_my_cart() { // here update then cart var_dump("execute"); } add_action( 'wp_ajax_update_my_cart', 'update_my_cart' ); // If called from admin panel add_action( 'wp_ajax_nopriv_update_my_cart', 'update_my_cart' ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', 'rct_enqueue_scripts' ); if ( ! function_exists( 'rct_enqueue_scripts' ) ) : function rct_enqueue_scripts() { wp_enqueue_script( 'rct-js', get_template_directory_uri() . '/js/themeCoffee.js', array(), '1.0', true ); wp_localize_script('rct-js', 'ajax_object', array('ajax_url' => admin_url( 'admin-ajax.php' ))); } endif;

And in my jquery file I have this:

updatecart = function(qty) { var currentVal, data, item_hash, request; currentVal = void 0; data = void 0; item_hash = void 0; currentVal = parseFloat(qty); request = $.ajax({ url: 'ajax_object.ajax_url', method: 'POST', data: { quantity: currentVal, action: 'update_my_cart' }, dataType: 'html' }); request.done(function(msg) { alert('cart update '); }); request.fail(function(jqXHR, textStatus) { alert('Request failed: ' + textStatus); }); };

I obtain this error:

Failed to load resource: the server responded with a status of 404 (Not Found)

Because I try to load my_website/cart/ajax_object.ajax_url .

Thanks in advance!