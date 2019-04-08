I would like to rename the WooCommerce order status from "Completed" to "Order Received". I can edit the script below located in wc-order-functions.php, but I would prefer not to modify any core files or use a plugin.
Is it possible to override woocoomerce functions with scripts in child theme's
functions.php file?
function wc_get_order_statuses() {
$order_statuses = array(
'wc-pending' => _x( 'Pending Payment', 'Order status', 'woocommerce' ),
'wc-processing' => _x( 'Processing', 'Order status', 'woocommerce' ),
'wc-on-hold' => _x( 'On Hold', 'Order status', 'woocommerce' ),
'wc-completed' => _x( 'Completed', 'Order status', 'woocommerce' ),
'wc-cancelled' => _x( 'Cancelled', 'Order status', 'woocommerce' ),
'wc-refunded' => _x( 'Refunded', 'Order status', 'woocommerce' ),
'wc-failed' => _x( 'Failed', 'Order status', 'woocommerce' ),
);
return apply_filters( 'wc_order_statuses', $order_statuses );
}