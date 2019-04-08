I had a similar wish, but for some reason Loic's solution did not work with my shop. So I want to share my simple solution.

With the free plugin LocoTranslate you can easily rename the order status for your language. If your page needs no translation (i.e. it is in English), it might still be handy.

Simply create a totally new translation file and enter only the new order status replacing the original name. All other terms are not affected by this language file, if the fields stay empty (don't forget to activate this pseudo-translation in page settings).