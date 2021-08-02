174

Is there any keybinding in VSCode that can hide Explorer, like Ctrl+Shift+E works for showing it?

I hate reaching for the mouse and I don't have enough screen space to keep Explorer always on.

326

Toggle Sidebar Visibility: Ctrl+B (Windows/Linux)

If you're a MacOS user, then it's + b.

Visual Studio Code Key Bindings

6
  • I had to resign shortcut priorities, because on my Mac CMD-b was assigned also to "Navigate Next in Quick Open".
    – petzi
    Jan 8, 2019 at 12:23
  • 4
    I had Vscodevim hijack the Ctrl + / on the first installment. In case anyone's wondering about the actual keybinds.json name, it's workbench.action.toggleSidebar.
    – rtviii
    Jan 5, 2020 at 19:29
  • 1
    It didn't work in my case as ctrl+b was assigned to both workbench.action.toggleSidebar and some debug command (by default, I didn't change anything). Editing the workbench.action.toggleSidebar shortcut and pressing ctrl+b will show you if you have such duplicates and so you can delete/change the conflicting keybindings on a case by case basis.
    – Liviu Trifoi
    Mar 3, 2020 at 14:48
  • I would say, Shift+B is better choice for workbench.action.toggleSidebar if there is a vim plugin using Ctrl+B
    – Shawn Zhang
    Aug 14, 2021 at 7:53
  • Maybe in the future the sidebar could be easier to hide/show if it had a little tab or made itself known when mouse is on the left edge of the application screen. CTRL+B and similar is is not easily remembered if you work with 65 other amazing IDE;s the same day. Eclipse already occupies half of my flash memory brain cells.
    – flodis
    Apr 6, 2022 at 7:19
53

If you're a MacOS user, then it's + b.

I won't leave you without a GIF.

shortcut for mac VS Code

1
  • Not sure why you didn't just edit the correct answer from a year earlier. So I did it instead.
    – vhs
    Mar 23, 2021 at 10:21
27

Some clarification: usually Ctrl+B is used for closing a sidebar (not toggling by default). So if you haven't a sidebar and want to open it - press the following combination: Ctrl+Shift+E(opens the sidebar with active explorer) or Ctr+Shift+F (with active search) etc. Now if you want to get rid of a sidebar press Ctrl+B. Note if you're using vim plugin and want to close a sidebar but currently is working on your code - first make a sidebar active by pressing (Ctrl+Shift+E) and then close it via Ctrl+B.

update: recently I've discovered that Ctrl+Shift+E doesn't play nice with my neo vim plugin, so in order to overcome it there is another shortcut to open sidebar explorer: single press of Ctrl+0 to open it and pressing of Ctrl+0 one more time to get focus on it.

2
  • This is what works for me when the editor pane is focussed. but that is a bit poop. If I am on the editor I just want to close the explorer for real estate not switch to explorer then hide it. Netbeans gives me CTRL + ESC from anywhere to hide the side bar.
    – Gurnard
    Mar 2, 2021 at 16:26
  • I would expect the sidebar would close with the same shortcut that opens it... That's how Phpstorm does it, and it feels more natural.
    – chesscov77
    Sep 30, 2021 at 19:23
12

VSCode default Keybinding for Toggling "Side Bar" aka "Explorer" is CTRL+B. Just CTRL+B alone works fine.

1
  • 1
    for me it does not work when the editor is focussed. I have to do CTRL + SHIFT + E to focus the explorer and then CTRL + B really not impressed with this
    – Gurnard
    Mar 2, 2021 at 16:23
10

I'm using Visual Studio keymap. On my keyboard shortcuts, Toggle Side Bar Visibility was set to CTRL+B but doesn't works.

I do remap to CTRL+B and works fine.

File > Preferences > KeyBoard ShortCuts

10

If you want to use cmd+b to open and close your explorer add these lines to your keybindings.json

    {
        "key": "cmd+e",
        "command": "workbench.view.explorer"
    },
    {
        "key": "cmd+e",
        "command": "-workbench.view.explorer"
    },
    {
        "key": "cmd+e",
        "command": "workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility",
        "when": "explorerViewletVisible"
    },
    {
        "key": "cmd+e",
        "command": "-workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility",
        "when": "explorerViewletVisible"
    },

Of course, you must replace the "e" with "b" !

3
  • 1
    ...and "cmd" with "ctrl"
    – milos
    Oct 27, 2022 at 8:09
  • Get to keybindings.json via: ctrl-shift-p -> keyboard shortcuts -> open keyboard.json
    – jonincanada
    Mar 21 at 21:24
  • you're undoing both shortcuts (notice the minus, -, in two of the settings). {"key": "cmd+b", "command": "workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility"} is all that should be needed, presuming cmd+b isn't colliding with another keybinding.
    – ecoe
    Apr 28 at 13:37
5

This is an extension of @tsm's answer.

If you want to toggle Explorer using Ctrl+E then use the following keybindings.

{
    "key": "ctrl+e",
    "command": "-workbench.action.quickOpen"
},
{
    "key": "ctrl+e",
    "command": "-workbench.action.quickOpenNavigateNextInFilePicker",
    "when": "inFilesPicker && inQuickOpen"
},
{
    "key": "ctrl+b",
    "command": "-workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility"
},
{
    "key": "ctrl+e",
    "command": "workbench.view.explorer"
},
{
    "key": "ctrl+e",
    "command": "workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility",
    "when": "activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.explorer' || activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.search'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.scm'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.debug'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extensions' || activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.test'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.bookmarks'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.project-manager' || activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.gitlens'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.todo-tree-container'|| activeViewlet == 'snippet-explorer'"
}

Here, the first two keybindings are to unbind Ctrl+E. So, it depends on which commands you are currently using with Ctrl+E.

the third keybinding is to unbind Ctrl+B as you will no longer need Ctrl+B to Toggle Sidebar Visibility.

The fourth keybinding is to view explorer using Ctrl+E.

Now the interesting part. The fifth keybinding. Here, I am saying: "if sidebar is open and I press Ctrl+E then close the sidebar."

Please understand that, one of the way to open a Sidebar is to click one of the Sidebar Icons. When we click on a particular Sidebar Icon, we get it's corresponding Sidebar View.

To create this keybinding we have to get all the Contexts (in this case, value of activeViewlet) of each Sidebar Views.

How to get Contexts can be found on VSCODE Accurate keybinding, want to know current context. How to do?. This same information can also be found on the documentation.

So, long story short, I found the contexts by running Developer: Inspect Context Keys in command pallet and observing the Developer Tools.

  1. Open VSCode debugger (click Help > Toggle Developer Tools).
  2. Run Developer: Inspect Context Keys in command pallet
  3. Open the sidebar you want to know the context (value of activeViewlet) of.
  4. Get the context from the Developer Tool's Console.

Now, add these contexts (for example workbench.view.explorer, workbench.view.search, workbench.view.scm etc.) in the when key.

Update 1:

You actually do not need to find the contexts. You can just use:

{
    "key": "ctrl+e",
    "command": "workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility",
    "when": "activeViewlet != ''"
}

Instead of

{
    "key": "ctrl+e",
    "command": "workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility",
    "when": "activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.explorer' || activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.search'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.scm'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.debug'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extensions' || activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.test'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.bookmarks'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.project-manager' || activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.gitlens'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.todo-tree-container'|| activeViewlet == 'snippet-explorer'"
}
4

In Mac, it's cmd+B and in windows, it's ctrl+B

1

Put this code into keybindings.json

  { "key": "whatever_key_binding", "command": "workbench.explorer.fileView.focus", "when": "!sideBarVisible" },
  { "key": "whatever_key_binding", "command": "workbench.action.closeSidebar", "when": "sideBarVisible" },
1

path (macos)

~/Library/Application Support/Code/User/keybindings.json

code

{
    "key": "shift+cmd+e", // toggle
    "command": "workbench.view.explorer", // show explorer
    "when": "!sideBarVisible" // apply when sidebar is hidden
},
{
    "key": "shift+cmd+e", // toggle
    "command": "workbench.action.closeSidebar", // close sidebar
    "when": "sideBarVisible" // apply when sidebar is visible
}

thx

https://stackoverflow.com/a/73970771/1347601

0

Thanks to Maicon Heck. On top of what he said, I change it to Fn + B. Since I'm using vim for visual studio code, and it kind of messing it with all the keyboard shortcut involving Ctrl.

-1

I have to say CTRL+B stands for calling out the sider bar.

To hide the sider bar, you should type: CTRl+\

1
  • I don't think your answer is right as ctrl + \ is used to split the editor
    – Irfan wani
    Feb 25, 2021 at 2:45

