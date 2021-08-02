Is there any keybinding in VSCode that can hide Explorer, like Ctrl+Shift+E works for showing it?
I hate reaching for the mouse and I don't have enough screen space to keep Explorer always on.
Is there any keybinding in VSCode that can hide Explorer, like Ctrl+Shift+E works for showing it?
I hate reaching for the mouse and I don't have enough screen space to keep Explorer always on.
Toggle Sidebar Visibility: Ctrl+B (Windows/Linux)
If you're a MacOS user, then it's ⌘ + b.
Ctrl + / on the first installment. In case anyone's wondering about the actual
keybinds.json name, it's
workbench.action.toggleSidebar.
Shift+B is better choice for
workbench.action.toggleSidebar if there is a vim plugin using
Ctrl+B
Aug 14, 2021 at 7:53
Some clarification: usually
Ctrl+B is used for closing a sidebar (not toggling by default). So if you haven't a sidebar and want to open it - press the following combination:
Ctrl+Shift+E(opens the sidebar with active explorer) or
Ctr+Shift+F (with active search) etc. Now if you want to get rid of a sidebar press
Ctrl+B. Note if you're using vim plugin and want to close a sidebar but currently is working on your code - first make a sidebar active by pressing (
Ctrl+Shift+E) and then close it via
Ctrl+B.
update: recently I've discovered that
Ctrl+Shift+E doesn't play nice with my neo vim plugin, so in order to overcome it there is another shortcut to open sidebar explorer: single press of
Ctrl+0 to open it and pressing of
Ctrl+0 one more time to get focus on it.
VSCode default Keybinding for Toggling "Side Bar" aka "Explorer" is CTRL+B. Just CTRL+B alone works fine.
I'm using Visual Studio keymap. On my keyboard shortcuts, Toggle Side Bar Visibility was set to CTRL+B but doesn't works.
I do remap to CTRL+B and works fine.
File > Preferences > KeyBoard ShortCuts
If you want to use cmd+b to open and close your explorer add these lines to your keybindings.json
{
"key": "cmd+e",
"command": "workbench.view.explorer"
},
{
"key": "cmd+e",
"command": "-workbench.view.explorer"
},
{
"key": "cmd+e",
"command": "workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility",
"when": "explorerViewletVisible"
},
{
"key": "cmd+e",
"command": "-workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility",
"when": "explorerViewletVisible"
},
Of course, you must replace the "e" with "b" !
-, in two of the settings).
{"key": "cmd+b", "command": "workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility"} is all that should be needed, presuming
cmd+b isn't colliding with another keybinding.
This is an extension of @tsm's answer.
If you want to toggle
Explorer using Ctrl+E then use the following keybindings.
{
"key": "ctrl+e",
"command": "-workbench.action.quickOpen"
},
{
"key": "ctrl+e",
"command": "-workbench.action.quickOpenNavigateNextInFilePicker",
"when": "inFilesPicker && inQuickOpen"
},
{
"key": "ctrl+b",
"command": "-workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility"
},
{
"key": "ctrl+e",
"command": "workbench.view.explorer"
},
{
"key": "ctrl+e",
"command": "workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility",
"when": "activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.explorer' || activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.search'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.scm'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.debug'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extensions' || activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.test'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.bookmarks'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.project-manager' || activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.gitlens'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.todo-tree-container'|| activeViewlet == 'snippet-explorer'"
}
Here, the first two keybindings are to unbind Ctrl+E. So, it depends on which commands you are currently using with Ctrl+E.
the third keybinding is to unbind Ctrl+B as you will no longer need Ctrl+B to Toggle Sidebar Visibility.
The fourth keybinding is to view explorer using Ctrl+E.
Now the interesting part. The fifth keybinding. Here, I am saying: "if sidebar is open and I press Ctrl+E then close the sidebar."
Please understand that, one of the way to open a
Sidebar is to click one of the
Sidebar Icons. When we click on a particular
Sidebar Icon, we get it's corresponding
Sidebar View.
To create this keybinding we have to get all the
Contexts (in this case, value of
activeViewlet) of each
Sidebar Views.
How to get
Contexts can be found on VSCODE Accurate keybinding, want to know current context. How to do?. This same information can also be found on the documentation.
So, long story short, I found the contexts by running
Developer: Inspect Context Keys in command pallet and observing the
Developer Tools.
Help > Toggle Developer Tools).
Developer: Inspect Context Keys in command pallet
activeViewlet) of.
Now, add these contexts (for example
workbench.view.explorer,
workbench.view.search,
workbench.view.scm etc.) in the
when key.
Update 1:
You actually do not need to find the contexts. You can just use:
{
"key": "ctrl+e",
"command": "workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility",
"when": "activeViewlet != ''"
}
Instead of
{
"key": "ctrl+e",
"command": "workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility",
"when": "activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.explorer' || activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.search'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.scm'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.debug'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extensions' || activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.test'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.bookmarks'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.project-manager' || activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.gitlens'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.todo-tree-container'|| activeViewlet == 'snippet-explorer'"
}
In Mac, it's
cmd+B and in windows, it's
ctrl+B
Put this code into keybindings.json
{ "key": "whatever_key_binding", "command": "workbench.explorer.fileView.focus", "when": "!sideBarVisible" },
{ "key": "whatever_key_binding", "command": "workbench.action.closeSidebar", "when": "sideBarVisible" },
path (macos)
~/Library/Application Support/Code/User/keybindings.json
code
{
"key": "shift+cmd+e", // toggle
"command": "workbench.view.explorer", // show explorer
"when": "!sideBarVisible" // apply when sidebar is hidden
},
{
"key": "shift+cmd+e", // toggle
"command": "workbench.action.closeSidebar", // close sidebar
"when": "sideBarVisible" // apply when sidebar is visible
}
thx
Thanks to Maicon Heck. On top of what he said, I change it to
Fn +
B. Since I'm using
vim for visual studio code, and it kind of messing it with all the keyboard shortcut involving
Ctrl.
I have to say
CTRL+B stands for calling out the sider bar.
To hide the sider bar, you should type:
CTRl+\