This is an extension of @tsm's answer.

If you want to toggle Explorer using Ctrl+E then use the following keybindings.

{ "key": "ctrl+e", "command": "-workbench.action.quickOpen" }, { "key": "ctrl+e", "command": "-workbench.action.quickOpenNavigateNextInFilePicker", "when": "inFilesPicker && inQuickOpen" }, { "key": "ctrl+b", "command": "-workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility" }, { "key": "ctrl+e", "command": "workbench.view.explorer" }, { "key": "ctrl+e", "command": "workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility", "when": "activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.explorer' || activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.search'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.scm'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.debug'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extensions' || activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.test'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.bookmarks'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.project-manager' || activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.gitlens'|| activeViewlet == 'workbench.view.extension.todo-tree-container'|| activeViewlet == 'snippet-explorer'" }

Here, the first two keybindings are to unbind Ctrl+E . So, it depends on which commands you are currently using with Ctrl+E .

the third keybinding is to unbind Ctrl+B as you will no longer need Ctrl+B to Toggle Sidebar Visibility.

The fourth keybinding is to view explorer using Ctrl+E .

Now the interesting part. The fifth keybinding. Here, I am saying: "if sidebar is open and I press Ctrl+E then close the sidebar."

Please understand that, one of the way to open a Sidebar is to click one of the Sidebar Icons . When we click on a particular Sidebar Icon , we get it's corresponding Sidebar View .

To create this keybinding we have to get all the Contexts (in this case, value of activeViewlet ) of each Sidebar Views .

How to get Contexts can be found on VSCODE Accurate keybinding, want to know current context. How to do?. This same information can also be found on the documentation.

So, long story short, I found the contexts by running Developer: Inspect Context Keys in command pallet and observing the Developer Tools .

Open VSCode debugger (click Help > Toggle Developer Tools ). Run Developer: Inspect Context Keys in command pallet Open the sidebar you want to know the context (value of activeViewlet ) of. Get the context from the Developer Tool's Console.

Now, add these contexts (for example workbench.view.explorer , workbench.view.search , workbench.view.scm etc.) in the when key.

Update 1:

You actually do not need to find the contexts. You can just use:

{ "key": "ctrl+e", "command": "workbench.action.toggleSidebarVisibility", "when": "activeViewlet != ''" }

Instead of