There is this recent code snippet for WooCommerce 2.6+. that you can Use:

add_filter( 'woocommerce_package_rates', 'hide_other_shipping_when_free_is_available', 100, 2 ); function hide_other_shipping_when_free_is_available( $rates, $package ) { $free = array(); foreach ( $rates as $rate_id => $rate ) { if ( 'free_shipping' === $rate->method_id ) { $free[ $rate_id ] = $rate; break; } } return ! empty( $free ) ? $free : $rates; }

You will need to refresh shipping cached data: disable, save and enable, save related shipping methods for the current shipping zone, in woocommerce shipping settings.

For WooCommerce 2.5, You should try this:

add_filter( 'woocommerce_package_rates', 'hide_shipping_when_free_is_available', 10, 2 ); function hide_shipping_when_free_is_available( $rates, $package ) { // Only modify rates if free_shipping is present if ( isset( $rates['free_shipping'] ) ) { // To unset a single rate/method, do the following. This example unsets flat_rate shipping unset( $rates['flat_rate'] ); // To unset all methods except for free_shipping, do the following $free_shipping = $rates['free_shipping']; $rates = array(); $rates['free_shipping'] = $free_shipping; } return $rates; }

Paste this code in the function.php file located in your active child theme or theme.

