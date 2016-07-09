I would like to hide other shipping options when free shipping is available on Woocommerce.
Because latest version of woocommerce now is still showing other shipping options even if there's FREE shipping option.
Please help
I would like to hide other shipping options when free shipping is available on Woocommerce.
Because latest version of woocommerce now is still showing other shipping options even if there's FREE shipping option.
Please help
There is this recent code snippet for WooCommerce 2.6+. that you can Use:
add_filter( 'woocommerce_package_rates', 'hide_other_shipping_when_free_is_available', 100, 2 );
function hide_other_shipping_when_free_is_available( $rates, $package ) {
$free = array();
foreach ( $rates as $rate_id => $rate ) {
if ( 'free_shipping' === $rate->method_id ) {
$free[ $rate_id ] = $rate;
break;
}
}
return ! empty( $free ) ? $free : $rates;
}
You will need to refresh shipping cached data: disable, save and enable, save related shipping methods for the current shipping zone, in woocommerce shipping settings.
For WooCommerce 2.5, You should try this:
add_filter( 'woocommerce_package_rates', 'hide_shipping_when_free_is_available', 10, 2 );
function hide_shipping_when_free_is_available( $rates, $package ) {
// Only modify rates if free_shipping is present
if ( isset( $rates['free_shipping'] ) ) {
// To unset a single rate/method, do the following. This example unsets flat_rate shipping
unset( $rates['flat_rate'] );
// To unset all methods except for free_shipping, do the following
$free_shipping = $rates['free_shipping'];
$rates = array();
$rates['free_shipping'] = $free_shipping;
}
return $rates;
}
Paste this code in the function.php file located in your active child theme or theme.
Reference:
woocommerce_package_rates in woocommerce core… SEE THIS: Hooks: Action and Filter reference
– LoicTheAztec
Jul 9 '16 at 13:20