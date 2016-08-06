Yes it's possible writing a custom function.
To display those images at the beginning of checkout page just after your header's theme, use this code:
add_action('woocommerce_before_checkout_form', 'displays_cart_products_feature_image');
function displays_cart_products_feature_image() {
foreach ( WC()->cart->get_cart() as $cart_item ) {
$product = $cart_item['data'];
if(!empty($product)){
// $image = wp_get_attachment_image_src( get_post_thumbnail_id( $product->ID ), 'single-post-thumbnail' );
echo $product->get_image();
// to display only the first product image uncomment the line bellow
// break;
}
}
}
This code snippet goes on function.php file of your active child theme or theme
You can change the images properties adding some options in get_image() function.
This code is tested and fully functional
OTHER USAGES - You can also use it:
1) With the following others checkout WooCommerce hooks (replacing the first line in the snippet code with one of this):
• Before customer details:
add_action('woocommerce_checkout_before_customer_details', 'displays_cart_products_feature_image');
• After customer details:
add_action('woocommerce_checkout_after_customer_details', 'displays_cart_products_feature_image');
• Before order review:
add_action('woocommerce_checkout_before_order_review', 'displays_cart_products_feature_image');
2) Directly inside your woocommerce templates (this snippet code goes on function.php file of your active child theme or theme):
function displays_cart_products_feature_image() {
foreach ( WC()->cart->get_cart() as $cart_item ) {
$product = $cart_item['data'];
if(!empty($product)){
// $image = wp_get_attachment_image_src( get_post_thumbnail_id( $product->ID ), 'single-post-thumbnail' );
echo $product->get_image();
// to display only the first product image uncomment the line bellow
// break;
}
}
}
Then you will just paste one of this inside the template file:
- inside HTML code:
<?php displays_cart_products_feature_image(); ?>
- inside PHP code:
displays_cart_products_feature_image();
Reference: