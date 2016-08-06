3

I'm using woocommerce on a site I'm working on and I want to display the current product thumbnail at the top of the checkout page, so the user could take a look at what his going to buy.

However I can't find any way to do so.

The closest I got, is to use WC::cart->get_cart(), but this outputs a list of all products.

How can I achieve this?

Thanks

  • Welcome to StackOverflow, please include more code to give context about your question. – FishStix Aug 6 '16 at 2:09
  • welcome to Stackoverflow, what you really want? the checkout page only have the products that are in your cart. Clear the question please – Farrukh Faizy Aug 6 '16 at 7:13
  • @LoicTheAztec you right, I was a little busy the past two days. Your solution works and I accepted the answer, thank you – Avishay28 Aug 7 '16 at 6:26
Yes it's possible writing a custom function.

To display those images at the beginning of checkout page just after your header's theme, use this code:

add_action('woocommerce_before_checkout_form', 'displays_cart_products_feature_image');
function displays_cart_products_feature_image() {
    foreach ( WC()->cart->get_cart() as $cart_item ) {
        $product = $cart_item['data'];
        if(!empty($product)){
            // $image = wp_get_attachment_image_src( get_post_thumbnail_id( $product->ID ), 'single-post-thumbnail' );
            echo $product->get_image();

            // to display only the first product image uncomment the line bellow
            // break;
        }
    }
}

This code snippet goes on function.php file of your active child theme or theme

You can change the images properties adding some options in get_image() function.

This code is tested and fully functional

OTHER USAGES - You can also use it:

1) With the following others checkout WooCommerce hooks (replacing the first line in the snippet code with one of this):

• Before customer details:

add_action('woocommerce_checkout_before_customer_details', 'displays_cart_products_feature_image');

• After customer details:

add_action('woocommerce_checkout_after_customer_details', 'displays_cart_products_feature_image');

• Before order review:

add_action('woocommerce_checkout_before_order_review', 'displays_cart_products_feature_image');

2) Directly inside your woocommerce templates (this snippet code goes on function.php file of your active child theme or theme):

function displays_cart_products_feature_image() {
    foreach ( WC()->cart->get_cart() as $cart_item ) {
        $product = $cart_item['data'];
        if(!empty($product)){
            // $image = wp_get_attachment_image_src( get_post_thumbnail_id( $product->ID ), 'single-post-thumbnail' );
            echo $product->get_image();

            // to display only the first product image uncomment the line bellow
            // break;
        }
    }
}

Then you will just paste one of this inside the template file:

  • inside HTML code: <?php displays_cart_products_feature_image(); ?>
  • inside PHP code: displays_cart_products_feature_image();

Reference:

  • $cart_item['data'] is already having WC_Product object, So no need to re instantiate again. – rram Oct 29 '17 at 8:28
  • @rram Yes you are right, Thanks… I have updated the code (This was an old answer) – LoicTheAztec Oct 29 '17 at 8:38
  • Cool +1, I too not sure from when(which version) WooCommerce started giving product instance in $cart_item['data'] – rram Oct 29 '17 at 10:16
  • @rram It was already working 2 years ago, but I just made a small mistake here… Thanks again :) – LoicTheAztec Oct 29 '17 at 10:23

