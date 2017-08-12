8

I'm trying to display my product variation description in my Cart. I have tried inserting this code in the cart.php template:

if ( $_product->is_type( 'variation' ) ) {echo $_product->get_variation_description();}

By following this documentation https://docs.woocommerce.com/document/template-structure/

But it's still not showing up.

Not sure what I'm doing wrong here.

Can anyone help on this?

Thanks

  • Hi @LoicTheAztec, thanks so much for the help. I just tried it today and it's not working for me. My programming knowledge is very limited so I apologize in advance for dumb mistakes. I inserted your code within my cart.php (see github.com/jessica16002002/Tega/blob/master/cart.php). Any chance you can take a look and help me find out what's wrong? Thanks!! – simplycity Aug 24 '16 at 22:24
UPDATE COMPATIBILITY for WooCommerce version 3+

Since WooCommerce 3, get_variation_description() is now deprecated and replaced by the WC_Product method get_description().

To get your product item variation description in cart (filtering variation product type condition), you have 2 possibilities (may be even more…):

  1. Displaying the variation description using woocommerce_cart_item_name hook, without editing any template.
  2. Displaying the variation description using the cart.php template.

In both cases you don't need to use in your code a foreach loop, as answered before, because it already exist. So the code will be more compact.

Case 1 - using woocommerce_cart_item_name hook:

add_filter( 'woocommerce_cart_item_name', 'cart_variation_description', 20, 3);
function cart_variation_description( $name, $cart_item, $cart_item_key ) {
    // Get the corresponding WC_Product
    $product_item = $cart_item['data'];

    if(!empty($product_item) && $product_item->is_type( 'variation' ) ) {
        // WC 3+ compatibility
        $descrition = version_compare( WC_VERSION, '3.0', '<' ) ? $product_item->get_variation_description() : $product_item->get_description();
        $result = __( 'Description: ', 'woocommerce' ) . $descrition;
        return $name . '<br>' . $result;
    } else
        return $name;
}

In this case the description is just displayed between the title and the variation attributes values.

This code goes in function.php file of your active child theme (or theme) or also in any plugin file.

Case 2 - Using cart/cart.php template (Update as per your comment).

You can chose where you want to display this description (2 choices):

  • After the title
  • After the title and the variation attributes values.

So you will insert this code on cart.php template around line 86 or 90 depending on your choice:

// Get the WC_Product
$product_item = $cart_item['data'];

if( ! empty( $product_item ) && $product_item->is_type( 'variation' ) ) {
    // WC 3+ compatibility
    $description = version_compare( WC_VERSION, '3.0', '<' ) ? $product_item->get_variation_description() : $product_item->get_description();
    if( ! empty( $description ) ) {
        // '<br>'. could be added optionally if needed
        echo  __( 'Description: ', 'woocommerce' ) . $description;;
    }
}

All the code is tested and is fully functional

  • @LoicTheAztec . Thanks for this code (Case 1). Should this still work in latest WC (3.x)? I tried it, and it's just showing "Description: " with nothing else. I'd love to get this working. – inspirednz Jun 3 '17 at 13:03
  • @LoicTheAztec Thanks! Just to update, for Case 1, replace $item->get_variation_description(); with $item->get_description(); for (now) current versions of WooCommerce. – Jason Aug 12 '17 at 21:13
  • @jason Thanks again, I have enhanced and updated the code. Is now compatible also with WooCommerce version 3+. – LoicTheAztec Aug 12 '17 at 23:35
This will work for WC 3.0

    add_filter( 'woocommerce_cart_item_name', 'cart_variation_description', 20, 3);
function cart_variation_description( $title, $cart_item, $cart_item_key ) {
    $item = $cart_item['data'];

    if(!empty($item) && $item->is_type( 'variation' ) ) {
        return $item->get_name();
    } else
        return $title;
}
  • This works well but it loses the product link. Is there a way to still make it a link? – kireirina Sep 21 '17 at 7:54
You can get it via global variable $woocommerce also-

global $woocommerce;
$cart_data = $woocommerce->cart->get_cart();
foreach ($cart_data as $value) {
    $_product = $value['data'];
    if( $_product->is_type( 'variation' ) ){
        echo $_product->id . '<br>';
    }
}

I already check it.

  • This is the old deprecated way… The new way since +/- 1 year is WC()->cart syntax without any need of $global woocommerce;… check the code on woocommerce templates or in core files, you will see. – LoicTheAztec Aug 19 '16 at 20:56

