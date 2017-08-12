I'm trying to display my product variation description in my Cart. I have tried inserting this code in the cart.php template:

if ( $_product->is_type( 'variation' ) ) {echo $_product->get_variation_description();}

By following this documentation https://docs.woocommerce.com/document/template-structure/

But it's still not showing up.

Not sure what I'm doing wrong here.

Can anyone help on this?

Thanks