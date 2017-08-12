UPDATE COMPATIBILITY for WooCommerce version 3+
Since WooCommerce 3,
get_variation_description() is now deprecated and replaced by the
WC_Product method
get_description().
To get your product item variation description in cart (filtering variation product type condition), you have 2 possibilities (may be even more…):
- Displaying the variation description using
woocommerce_cart_item_name hook, without editing any template.
- Displaying the variation description using the cart.php template.
In both cases you don't need to use in your code a
foreach loop, as answered before, because it already exist. So the code will be more compact.
Case 1 - using
woocommerce_cart_item_name hook:
add_filter( 'woocommerce_cart_item_name', 'cart_variation_description', 20, 3);
function cart_variation_description( $name, $cart_item, $cart_item_key ) {
// Get the corresponding WC_Product
$product_item = $cart_item['data'];
if(!empty($product_item) && $product_item->is_type( 'variation' ) ) {
// WC 3+ compatibility
$descrition = version_compare( WC_VERSION, '3.0', '<' ) ? $product_item->get_variation_description() : $product_item->get_description();
$result = __( 'Description: ', 'woocommerce' ) . $descrition;
return $name . '<br>' . $result;
} else
return $name;
}
In this case the description is just displayed between the title and the variation attributes values.
This code goes in function.php file of your active child theme (or theme) or also in any plugin file.
Case 2 - Using
cart/cart.php template (Update as per your comment).
You can chose where you want to display this description (2 choices):
- After the title
- After the title and the variation attributes values.
So you will insert this code on cart.php template around line 86 or 90 depending on your choice:
// Get the WC_Product
$product_item = $cart_item['data'];
if( ! empty( $product_item ) && $product_item->is_type( 'variation' ) ) {
// WC 3+ compatibility
$description = version_compare( WC_VERSION, '3.0', '<' ) ? $product_item->get_variation_description() : $product_item->get_description();
if( ! empty( $description ) ) {
// '<br>'. could be added optionally if needed
echo __( 'Description: ', 'woocommerce' ) . $description;;
}
}
All the code is tested and is fully functional