WOOCOMMERCE ORDERS IN VERSION 3.0+

Since Woocommerce mega major Update 3.0+ things have changed quite a lot:

So the Order items properties will not be accessible as before in a foreach loop and you will have to use these specific getter and setter methods instead.

Using some WC_Order and WC_Abstract_Order methods (example):

// Get an instance of the WC_Order object (same as before) $order = wc_get_order( $order_id ); $order_id = $order->get_id(); // Get the order ID $parent_id = $order->get_parent_id(); // Get the parent order ID (for subscriptions…) $user_id = $order->get_user_id(); // Get the costumer ID $user = $order->get_user(); // Get the WP_User object $order_status = $order->get_status(); // Get the order status $currency = $order->get_currency(); // Get the currency used $payment_method = $order->get_payment_method(); // Get the payment method ID $payment_title = $order->get_payment_method_title(); // Get the payment method title $date_created = $order->get_date_created(); // Get date created (WC_DateTime object) $date_modified = $order->get_date_modified(); // Get date modified (WC_DateTime object) $billing_country = $order->get_billing_country(); // Customer billing country // ... and so on ...

Get and access to the order data properties (in an array of values):

// Get an instance of the WC_Order object $order = wc_get_order( $order_id ); $order_data = $order->get_data(); // The Order data $order_id = $order_data['id']; $order_parent_id = $order_data['parent_id']; $order_status = $order_data['status']; $order_currency = $order_data['currency']; $order_version = $order_data['version']; $order_payment_method = $order_data['payment_method']; $order_payment_method_title = $order_data['payment_method_title']; $order_payment_method = $order_data['payment_method']; $order_payment_method = $order_data['payment_method']; ## Creation and modified WC_DateTime Object date string ## // Using a formated date ( with php date() function as method) $order_date_created = $order_data['date_created']->date('Y-m-d H:i:s'); $order_date_modified = $order_data['date_modified']->date('Y-m-d H:i:s'); // Using a timestamp ( with php getTimestamp() function as method) $order_timestamp_created = $order_data['date_created']->getTimestamp(); $order_timestamp_modified = $order_data['date_modified']->getTimestamp(); $order_discount_total = $order_data['discount_total']; $order_discount_tax = $order_data['discount_tax']; $order_shipping_total = $order_data['shipping_total']; $order_shipping_tax = $order_data['shipping_tax']; $order_total = $order_data['cart_tax']; $order_total_tax = $order_data['total_tax']; $order_customer_id = $order_data['customer_id']; // ... and so on ## BILLING INFORMATION: $order_billing_first_name = $order_data['billing']['first_name']; $order_billing_last_name = $order_data['billing']['last_name']; $order_billing_company = $order_data['billing']['company']; $order_billing_address_1 = $order_data['billing']['address_1']; $order_billing_address_2 = $order_data['billing']['address_2']; $order_billing_city = $order_data['billing']['city']; $order_billing_state = $order_data['billing']['state']; $order_billing_postcode = $order_data['billing']['postcode']; $order_billing_country = $order_data['billing']['country']; $order_billing_email = $order_data['billing']['email']; $order_billing_phone = $order_data['billing']['phone']; ## SHIPPING INFORMATION: $order_shipping_first_name = $order_data['shipping']['first_name']; $order_shipping_last_name = $order_data['shipping']['last_name']; $order_shipping_company = $order_data['shipping']['company']; $order_shipping_address_1 = $order_data['shipping']['address_1']; $order_shipping_address_2 = $order_data['shipping']['address_2']; $order_shipping_city = $order_data['shipping']['city']; $order_shipping_state = $order_data['shipping']['state']; $order_shipping_postcode = $order_data['shipping']['postcode']; $order_shipping_country = $order_data['shipping']['country'];

Get the order items and access the data with WC_Order_Item_Product and WC_Order_Item methods:

// Get an instance of the WC_Order object $order = wc_get_order($order_id); // Iterating through each WC_Order_Item_Product objects foreach ($order->get_items() as $item_key => $item ): ## Using WC_Order_Item methods ## // Item ID is directly accessible from the $item_key in the foreach loop or $item_id = $item->get_id(); ## Using WC_Order_Item_Product methods ## $product = $item->get_product(); // Get the WC_Product object $product_id = $item->get_product_id(); // the Product id $variation_id = $item->get_variation_id(); // the Variation id $item_type = $item->get_type(); // Type of the order item ("line_item") $item_name = $item->get_name(); // Name of the product $quantity = $item->get_quantity(); $tax_class = $item->get_tax_class(); $line_subtotal = $item->get_subtotal(); // Line subtotal (non discounted) $line_subtotal_tax = $item->get_subtotal_tax(); // Line subtotal tax (non discounted) $line_total = $item->get_total(); // Line total (discounted) $line_total_tax = $item->get_total_tax(); // Line total tax (discounted) ## Access Order Items data properties (in an array of values) ## $item_data = $item->get_data(); $product_name = $item_data['name']; $product_id = $item_data['product_id']; $variation_id = $item_data['variation_id']; $quantity = $item_data['quantity']; $tax_class = $item_data['tax_class']; $line_subtotal = $item_data['subtotal']; $line_subtotal_tax = $item_data['subtotal_tax']; $line_total = $item_data['total']; $line_total_tax = $item_data['total_tax']; // Get data from The WC_product object using methods (examples) $product = $item->get_product(); // Get the WC_Product object $product_type = $product->get_type(); $product_sku = $product->get_sku(); $product_price = $product->get_price(); $stock_quantity = $product->get_stock_quantity(); endforeach;