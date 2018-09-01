73

How can I get WooCommerce order details by order id. I tried this but did not work for me.

$order = new WC_Order( $order_id );
|improve this question
  • 1
    See the documentation – helgatheviking Sep 8 '16 at 23:02
  • Why -1? i have tried all sorts of solutions. even tried this one . $order = new WC_Order(159); you got any solution then tell me? – Faisal Ijaz Sep 9 '16 at 0:11
  • Where did you put that code? What was the output that suggested to you there was a problem? What were you expecting the output to be? Where is $order_id coming from in your example? More context is required for users to help you. – Nathan Dawson Sep 9 '16 at 0:48
  • The minus 1 is because it's a low-effort question. As such, it's vague. I agree with Nathan, a lot more context is required here. – helgatheviking Sep 9 '16 at 2:07
  • @LoicTheAztec I wanted to get shipping method selected at the time of order. so i did not find in the array that you printed. I got this by $order = new \WC_Order($order_id); $ship_method = $order->get_shipping_methods(); foreach($ship_method as $SHPM) { $wooorder['_selected_shipping_method'] = $SHPM['name']; } so inserted the method name in array and got the desired result. Your help is appreciated ! – Faisal Ijaz Sep 9 '16 at 23:32
218

WOOCOMMERCE ORDERS IN VERSION 3.0+

Since Woocommerce mega major Update 3.0+ things have changed quite a lot:

Related:
How to get Customer details from Order in WooCommerce?
Get Order items and WC_Order_Item_Product in WooCommerce 3

So the Order items properties will not be accessible as before in a foreach loop and you will have to use these specific getter and setter methods instead.

Using some WC_Order and WC_Abstract_Order methods (example):

// Get an instance of the WC_Order object (same as before)
$order = wc_get_order( $order_id );

$order_id  = $order->get_id(); // Get the order ID
$parent_id = $order->get_parent_id(); // Get the parent order ID (for subscriptions…)

$user_id   = $order->get_user_id(); // Get the costumer ID
$user      = $order->get_user(); // Get the WP_User object

$order_status  = $order->get_status(); // Get the order status 
$currency      = $order->get_currency(); // Get the currency used  
$payment_method = $order->get_payment_method(); // Get the payment method ID
$payment_title = $order->get_payment_method_title(); // Get the payment method title
$date_created  = $order->get_date_created(); // Get date created (WC_DateTime object)
$date_modified = $order->get_date_modified(); // Get date modified (WC_DateTime object)

$billing_country = $order->get_billing_country(); // Customer billing country

// ... and so on ...

Get and access to the order data properties (in an array of values):

// Get an instance of the WC_Order object
$order = wc_get_order( $order_id );

$order_data = $order->get_data(); // The Order data

$order_id = $order_data['id'];
$order_parent_id = $order_data['parent_id'];
$order_status = $order_data['status'];
$order_currency = $order_data['currency'];
$order_version = $order_data['version'];
$order_payment_method = $order_data['payment_method'];
$order_payment_method_title = $order_data['payment_method_title'];
$order_payment_method = $order_data['payment_method'];
$order_payment_method = $order_data['payment_method'];

## Creation and modified WC_DateTime Object date string ##

// Using a formated date ( with php date() function as method)
$order_date_created = $order_data['date_created']->date('Y-m-d H:i:s');
$order_date_modified = $order_data['date_modified']->date('Y-m-d H:i:s');

// Using a timestamp ( with php getTimestamp() function as method)
$order_timestamp_created = $order_data['date_created']->getTimestamp();
$order_timestamp_modified = $order_data['date_modified']->getTimestamp();

$order_discount_total = $order_data['discount_total'];
$order_discount_tax = $order_data['discount_tax'];
$order_shipping_total = $order_data['shipping_total'];
$order_shipping_tax = $order_data['shipping_tax'];
$order_total = $order_data['cart_tax'];
$order_total_tax = $order_data['total_tax'];
$order_customer_id = $order_data['customer_id']; // ... and so on

## BILLING INFORMATION:

$order_billing_first_name = $order_data['billing']['first_name'];
$order_billing_last_name = $order_data['billing']['last_name'];
$order_billing_company = $order_data['billing']['company'];
$order_billing_address_1 = $order_data['billing']['address_1'];
$order_billing_address_2 = $order_data['billing']['address_2'];
$order_billing_city = $order_data['billing']['city'];
$order_billing_state = $order_data['billing']['state'];
$order_billing_postcode = $order_data['billing']['postcode'];
$order_billing_country = $order_data['billing']['country'];
$order_billing_email = $order_data['billing']['email'];
$order_billing_phone = $order_data['billing']['phone'];

## SHIPPING INFORMATION:

$order_shipping_first_name = $order_data['shipping']['first_name'];
$order_shipping_last_name = $order_data['shipping']['last_name'];
$order_shipping_company = $order_data['shipping']['company'];
$order_shipping_address_1 = $order_data['shipping']['address_1'];
$order_shipping_address_2 = $order_data['shipping']['address_2'];
$order_shipping_city = $order_data['shipping']['city'];
$order_shipping_state = $order_data['shipping']['state'];
$order_shipping_postcode = $order_data['shipping']['postcode'];
$order_shipping_country = $order_data['shipping']['country'];

Get the order items and access the data with WC_Order_Item_Product and WC_Order_Item methods:

// Get an instance of the WC_Order object
$order = wc_get_order($order_id);

// Iterating through each WC_Order_Item_Product objects
foreach ($order->get_items() as $item_key => $item ):

    ## Using WC_Order_Item methods ##

    // Item ID is directly accessible from the $item_key in the foreach loop or
    $item_id = $item->get_id();

    ## Using WC_Order_Item_Product methods ##

    $product      = $item->get_product(); // Get the WC_Product object

    $product_id   = $item->get_product_id(); // the Product id
    $variation_id = $item->get_variation_id(); // the Variation id

    $item_type    = $item->get_type(); // Type of the order item ("line_item")

    $item_name    = $item->get_name(); // Name of the product
    $quantity     = $item->get_quantity();  
    $tax_class    = $item->get_tax_class();
    $line_subtotal     = $item->get_subtotal(); // Line subtotal (non discounted)
    $line_subtotal_tax = $item->get_subtotal_tax(); // Line subtotal tax (non discounted)
    $line_total        = $item->get_total(); // Line total (discounted)
    $line_total_tax    = $item->get_total_tax(); // Line total tax (discounted)

    ## Access Order Items data properties (in an array of values) ##
    $item_data    = $item->get_data();

    $product_name = $item_data['name'];
    $product_id   = $item_data['product_id'];
    $variation_id = $item_data['variation_id'];
    $quantity     = $item_data['quantity'];
    $tax_class    = $item_data['tax_class'];
    $line_subtotal     = $item_data['subtotal'];
    $line_subtotal_tax = $item_data['subtotal_tax'];
    $line_total        = $item_data['total'];
    $line_total_tax    = $item_data['total_tax'];

    // Get data from The WC_product object using methods (examples)
    $product        = $item->get_product(); // Get the WC_Product object

    $product_type   = $product->get_type();
    $product_sku    = $product->get_sku();
    $product_price  = $product->get_price();
    $stock_quantity = $product->get_stock_quantity();

endforeach;

So using get_data() method allow us to access to the protected data (associative array mode) …

|improve this answer
  • Using get_data() is great to access protected data with an associative array. Just these 2 does not work: $order_date_created = $order_data['date_created']->date; $order_date_modified = $order_data['date_modified']->date; – Tarik Jun 22 '17 at 20:52
  • @Tarik Oh yes you are right… I have tested up and updated my answer. Now it's working. Thanks – LoicTheAztec Jun 22 '17 at 21:12
  • Also, I use $product_data = json_decode(get_product($item_values['product_id']), true); in the foreach loop to get product details in array such as: sku: $product_data[sku] or slug: $product_data[slug] – Tarik Jun 22 '17 at 22:31
  • @Tarik Yes but this is related to WC_Product and not to WC_Order – LoicTheAztec Jun 22 '17 at 23:59
  • 1
    @Ravimallya Ok so just use with the WC_Order object $created_via = $order->get_created_via( ); … or with the $order_id use $created_via = get_post_meta( $order_id, '_created_via', true ); … Both works. – LoicTheAztec Aug 7 '17 at 16:08
52

ONLY FOR WOOCOMMERCE VERSIONS 2.5.x AND 2.6.x

For WOOCOMMERCE VERSION 3.0+ see THIS UPDATE

Here is a custom function I have made, to make the things clear for you, related to get the data of an order ID. You will see all the different RAW outputs you can get and how to get the data you need…

Using print_r() function (or var_dump() function too) allow to output the raw data of an object or an array.

So first I output this data to show the object or the array hierarchy. Then I use different syntax depending on the type of that variable (string, array or object) to output the specific data needed.

IMPORTANT: With $order object you can use most of WC_order or WC_Abstract_Order methods (using the object syntax)…

Here is the code:

function get_order_details($order_id){

    // 1) Get the Order object
    $order = wc_get_order( $order_id );

    // OUTPUT
    echo '<h3>RAW OUTPUT OF THE ORDER OBJECT: </h3>';
    print_r($order);
    echo '<br><br>';
    echo '<h3>THE ORDER OBJECT (Using the object syntax notation):</h3>';
    echo '$order->order_type: ' . $order->order_type . '<br>';
    echo '$order->id: ' . $order->id . '<br>';
    echo '<h4>THE POST OBJECT:</h4>';
    echo '$order->post->ID: ' . $order->post->ID . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->post_author: ' . $order->post->post_author . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->post_date: ' . $order->post->post_date . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->post_date_gmt: ' . $order->post->post_date_gmt . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->post_content: ' . $order->post->post_content . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->post_title: ' . $order->post->post_title . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->post_excerpt: ' . $order->post->post_excerpt . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->post_status: ' . $order->post->post_status . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->comment_status: ' . $order->post->comment_status . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->ping_status: ' . $order->post->ping_status . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->post_password: ' . $order->post->post_password . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->post_name: ' . $order->post->post_name . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->to_ping: ' . $order->post->to_ping . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->pinged: ' . $order->post->pinged . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->post_modified: ' . $order->post->post_modified . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->post_modified_gtm: ' . $order->post->post_modified_gtm . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->post_content_filtered: ' . $order->post->post_content_filtered . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->post_parent: ' . $order->post->post_parent . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->guid: ' . $order->post->guid . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->menu_order: ' . $order->post->menu_order . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->post_type: ' . $order->post->post_type . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->post_mime_type: ' . $order->post->post_mime_type . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->comment_count: ' . $order->post->comment_count . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post->filter: ' . $order->post->filter . '<br>';
    echo '<h4>THE ORDER OBJECT (again):</h4>';
    echo '$order->order_date: ' . $order->order_date . '<br>';
    echo '$order->modified_date: ' . $order->modified_date . '<br>';
    echo '$order->customer_message: ' . $order->customer_message . '<br>';
    echo '$order->customer_note: ' . $order->customer_note . '<br>';
    echo '$order->post_status: ' . $order->post_status . '<br>';
    echo '$order->prices_include_tax: ' . $order->prices_include_tax . '<br>';
    echo '$order->tax_display_cart: ' . $order->tax_display_cart . '<br>';
    echo '$order->display_totals_ex_tax: ' . $order->display_totals_ex_tax . '<br>';
    echo '$order->display_cart_ex_tax: ' . $order->display_cart_ex_tax . '<br>';
    echo '$order->formatted_billing_address->protected: ' . $order->formatted_billing_address->protected . '<br>';
    echo '$order->formatted_shipping_address->protected: ' . $order->formatted_shipping_address->protected . '<br><br>';
    echo '- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - <br><br>';

    // 2) Get the Order meta data
    $order_meta = get_post_meta($order_id);

    echo '<h3>RAW OUTPUT OF THE ORDER META DATA (ARRAY): </h3>';
    print_r($order_meta);
    echo '<br><br>';
    echo '<h3>THE ORDER META DATA (Using the array syntax notation):</h3>';
    echo '$order_meta[_order_key][0]: ' . $order_meta[_order_key][0] . '<br>';
    echo '$order_meta[_order_currency][0]: ' . $order_meta[_order_currency][0] . '<br>';
    echo '$order_meta[_prices_include_tax][0]: ' . $order_meta[_prices_include_tax][0] . '<br>';
    echo '$order_meta[_customer_user][0]: ' . $order_meta[_customer_user][0] . '<br>';
    echo '$order_meta[_billing_first_name][0]: ' . $order_meta[_billing_first_name][0] . '<br><br>';
    echo 'And so on ……… <br><br>';
    echo '- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - <br><br>';

    // 3) Get the order items
    $items = $order->get_items();

    echo '<h3>RAW OUTPUT OF THE ORDER ITEMS DATA (ARRAY): </h3>';

    foreach ( $items as $item_id => $item_data ) {

        echo '<h4>RAW OUTPUT OF THE ORDER ITEM NUMBER: '. $item_id .'): </h4>';
        print_r($item_data);
        echo '<br><br>';
        echo 'Item ID: ' . $item_id. '<br>';
        echo '$item_data["product_id"] <i>(product ID)</i>: ' . $item_data['product_id'] . '<br>';
        echo '$item_data["name"] <i>(product Name)</i>: ' . $item_data['name'] . '<br>';

        // Using get_item_meta() method
        echo 'Item quantity <i>(product quantity)</i>: ' . $order->get_item_meta($item_id, '_qty', true) . '<br><br>';
        echo 'Item line total <i>(product quantity)</i>: ' . $order->get_item_meta($item_id, '_line_total', true) . '<br><br>';
        echo 'And so on ……… <br><br>';
        echo '- - - - - - - - - - - - - <br><br>';
    }
    echo '- - - - - - E N D - - - - - <br><br>';
}

Code goes in function.php file of your active child theme (or theme) or also in any plugin file.

Usage (if your order ID is 159 for example):

get_order_details(159);

This code is tested and works.

Updated code on November 21, 2016

|improve this answer
6

Accessing direct properties and related are explained

// Get an instance of the WC_Order object
            $order = wc_get_order($order_id);
            $order_data = array(
                    'order_id' => $order->get_id(),
                    'order_number' => $order->get_order_number(),
                    'order_date' => date('Y-m-d H:i:s', strtotime(get_post($order->get_id())->post_date)),
                    'status' => $order->get_status(),
                    'shipping_total' => $order->get_total_shipping(),
                    'shipping_tax_total' => wc_format_decimal($order->get_shipping_tax(), 2),
                    'fee_total' => wc_format_decimal($fee_total, 2),
                    'fee_tax_total' => wc_format_decimal($fee_tax_total, 2),
                    'tax_total' => wc_format_decimal($order->get_total_tax(), 2),
                    'cart_discount' => (defined('WC_VERSION') && (WC_VERSION >= 2.3)) ? wc_format_decimal($order->get_total_discount(), 2) : wc_format_decimal($order->get_cart_discount(), 2),
                    'order_discount' => (defined('WC_VERSION') && (WC_VERSION >= 2.3)) ? wc_format_decimal($order->get_total_discount(), 2) : wc_format_decimal($order->get_order_discount(), 2),
                    'discount_total' => wc_format_decimal($order->get_total_discount(), 2),
                    'order_total' => wc_format_decimal($order->get_total(), 2),
                    'order_currency' => $order->get_currency(),
                    'payment_method' => $order->get_payment_method(),
                    'shipping_method' => $order->get_shipping_method(),
                    'customer_id' => $order->get_user_id(),
                    'customer_user' => $order->get_user_id(),
                    'customer_email' => ($a = get_userdata($order->get_user_id() )) ? $a->user_email : '',
                    'billing_first_name' => $order->get_billing_first_name(),
                    'billing_last_name' => $order->get_billing_last_name(),
                    'billing_company' => $order->get_billing_company(),
                    'billing_email' => $order->get_billing_email(),
                    'billing_phone' => $order->get_billing_phone(),
                    'billing_address_1' => $order->get_billing_address_1(),
                    'billing_address_2' => $order->get_billing_address_2(),
                    'billing_postcode' => $order->get_billing_postcode(),
                    'billing_city' => $order->get_billing_city(),
                    'billing_state' => $order->get_billing_state(),
                    'billing_country' => $order->get_billing_country(),
                    'shipping_first_name' => $order->get_shipping_first_name(),
                    'shipping_last_name' => $order->get_shipping_last_name(),
                    'shipping_company' => $order->get_shipping_company(),
                    'shipping_address_1' => $order->get_shipping_address_1(),
                    'shipping_address_2' => $order->get_shipping_address_2(),
                    'shipping_postcode' => $order->get_shipping_postcode(),
                    'shipping_city' => $order->get_shipping_city(),
                    'shipping_state' => $order->get_shipping_state(),
                    'shipping_country' => $order->get_shipping_country(),
                    'customer_note' => $order->get_customer_note(),
                    'download_permissions' => $order->is_download_permitted() ? $order->is_download_permitted() : 0,
            );

Additional details

  $line_items_shipping = $order->get_items('shipping');
            foreach ($line_items_shipping as $item_id => $item) {
                if (is_object($item)) {
                    if ($meta_data = $item->get_formatted_meta_data('')) :
                        foreach ($meta_data as $meta_id => $meta) :
                            if (in_array($meta->key, $line_items_shipping)) {
                                continue;
                            }
                            // html entity decode is not working preoperly
                            $shipping_items[] = implode('|', array('item:' . wp_kses_post($meta->display_key), 'value:' . str_replace('&times;', 'X', strip_tags($meta->display_value))));
                        endforeach;
                    endif;
                }
            }

            //get fee and total
            $fee_total = 0;
            $fee_tax_total = 0;

            foreach ($order->get_fees() as $fee_id => $fee) {

                $fee_items[] = implode('|', array(
                        'name:' .  html_entity_decode($fee['name'], ENT_NOQUOTES, 'UTF-8'),
                        'total:' . wc_format_decimal($fee['line_total'], 2),
                        'tax:' . wc_format_decimal($fee['line_tax'], 2),
                ));

                $fee_total += $fee['line_total'];
                $fee_tax_total += $fee['line_tax'];
            }

            // get tax items
            foreach ($order->get_tax_totals() as $tax_code => $tax) {            
                $tax_items[] = implode('|', array(
                    'rate_id:'.$tax->id,
                    'code:' . $tax_code,
                    'total:' . wc_format_decimal($tax->amount, 2),
                    'label:'.$tax->label,                
                    'tax_rate_compound:'.$tax->is_compound,
                ));
            }

            // add coupons
            foreach ($order->get_items('coupon') as $_ => $coupon_item) {

                $coupon = new WC_Coupon($coupon_item['name']);

                $coupon_post = get_post((WC()->version < '2.7.0') ? $coupon->id : $coupon->get_id());
                $discount_amount = !empty($coupon_item['discount_amount']) ? $coupon_item['discount_amount'] : 0;
                $coupon_items[] = implode('|', array(
                        'code:' . $coupon_item['name'],
                        'description:' . ( is_object($coupon_post) ? $coupon_post->post_excerpt : '' ),
                        'amount:' . wc_format_decimal($discount_amount, 2),
                ));
            }

            foreach ($order->get_refunds() as $refunded_items){
                $refund_items[] = implode('|', array(
                    'amount:' . $refunded_items->get_amount(),
            'reason:' . $refunded_items->get_reason(),
                    'date:'. date('Y-m-d H-i-s',strtotime((WC()->version < '2.7.0') ? $refunded_items->date_created : $refunded_items->get_date_created())),
                ));
            }
|improve this answer
-4
$order = new WC_Order(get_query_var('order-received'));
|improve this answer

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.