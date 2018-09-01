How can I get WooCommerce order details by order id. I tried this but did not work for me.
$order = new WC_Order( $order_id );
WOOCOMMERCE ORDERS IN VERSION 3.0+
Since Woocommerce mega major Update 3.0+ things have changed quite a lot:
WC_Order Object, properties can't be accessed directly anymore as before and will throw some errors.
WC_Order and
WC_Abstract_Order getter and setter methods are now required on the
WC_Order object instance.
So the Order items properties will not be accessible as before in a
foreach loop and you will have to use these specific getter and setter methods instead.
Using some
WC_Order and
WC_Abstract_Order methods (example):
// Get an instance of the WC_Order object (same as before)
$order = wc_get_order( $order_id );
$order_id = $order->get_id(); // Get the order ID
$parent_id = $order->get_parent_id(); // Get the parent order ID (for subscriptions…)
$user_id = $order->get_user_id(); // Get the costumer ID
$user = $order->get_user(); // Get the WP_User object
$order_status = $order->get_status(); // Get the order status
$currency = $order->get_currency(); // Get the currency used
$payment_method = $order->get_payment_method(); // Get the payment method ID
$payment_title = $order->get_payment_method_title(); // Get the payment method title
$date_created = $order->get_date_created(); // Get date created (WC_DateTime object)
$date_modified = $order->get_date_modified(); // Get date modified (WC_DateTime object)
$billing_country = $order->get_billing_country(); // Customer billing country
// ... and so on ...
Get and access to the order data properties (in an array of values):
// Get an instance of the WC_Order object
$order = wc_get_order( $order_id );
$order_data = $order->get_data(); // The Order data
$order_id = $order_data['id'];
$order_parent_id = $order_data['parent_id'];
$order_status = $order_data['status'];
$order_currency = $order_data['currency'];
$order_version = $order_data['version'];
$order_payment_method = $order_data['payment_method'];
$order_payment_method_title = $order_data['payment_method_title'];
$order_payment_method = $order_data['payment_method'];
$order_payment_method = $order_data['payment_method'];
## Creation and modified WC_DateTime Object date string ##
// Using a formated date ( with php date() function as method)
$order_date_created = $order_data['date_created']->date('Y-m-d H:i:s');
$order_date_modified = $order_data['date_modified']->date('Y-m-d H:i:s');
// Using a timestamp ( with php getTimestamp() function as method)
$order_timestamp_created = $order_data['date_created']->getTimestamp();
$order_timestamp_modified = $order_data['date_modified']->getTimestamp();
$order_discount_total = $order_data['discount_total'];
$order_discount_tax = $order_data['discount_tax'];
$order_shipping_total = $order_data['shipping_total'];
$order_shipping_tax = $order_data['shipping_tax'];
$order_total = $order_data['cart_tax'];
$order_total_tax = $order_data['total_tax'];
$order_customer_id = $order_data['customer_id']; // ... and so on
## BILLING INFORMATION:
$order_billing_first_name = $order_data['billing']['first_name'];
$order_billing_last_name = $order_data['billing']['last_name'];
$order_billing_company = $order_data['billing']['company'];
$order_billing_address_1 = $order_data['billing']['address_1'];
$order_billing_address_2 = $order_data['billing']['address_2'];
$order_billing_city = $order_data['billing']['city'];
$order_billing_state = $order_data['billing']['state'];
$order_billing_postcode = $order_data['billing']['postcode'];
$order_billing_country = $order_data['billing']['country'];
$order_billing_email = $order_data['billing']['email'];
$order_billing_phone = $order_data['billing']['phone'];
## SHIPPING INFORMATION:
$order_shipping_first_name = $order_data['shipping']['first_name'];
$order_shipping_last_name = $order_data['shipping']['last_name'];
$order_shipping_company = $order_data['shipping']['company'];
$order_shipping_address_1 = $order_data['shipping']['address_1'];
$order_shipping_address_2 = $order_data['shipping']['address_2'];
$order_shipping_city = $order_data['shipping']['city'];
$order_shipping_state = $order_data['shipping']['state'];
$order_shipping_postcode = $order_data['shipping']['postcode'];
$order_shipping_country = $order_data['shipping']['country'];
Get the order items and access the data with
WC_Order_Item_Product and
WC_Order_Item methods:
// Get an instance of the WC_Order object
$order = wc_get_order($order_id);
// Iterating through each WC_Order_Item_Product objects
foreach ($order->get_items() as $item_key => $item ):
## Using WC_Order_Item methods ##
// Item ID is directly accessible from the $item_key in the foreach loop or
$item_id = $item->get_id();
## Using WC_Order_Item_Product methods ##
$product = $item->get_product(); // Get the WC_Product object
$product_id = $item->get_product_id(); // the Product id
$variation_id = $item->get_variation_id(); // the Variation id
$item_type = $item->get_type(); // Type of the order item ("line_item")
$item_name = $item->get_name(); // Name of the product
$quantity = $item->get_quantity();
$tax_class = $item->get_tax_class();
$line_subtotal = $item->get_subtotal(); // Line subtotal (non discounted)
$line_subtotal_tax = $item->get_subtotal_tax(); // Line subtotal tax (non discounted)
$line_total = $item->get_total(); // Line total (discounted)
$line_total_tax = $item->get_total_tax(); // Line total tax (discounted)
## Access Order Items data properties (in an array of values) ##
$item_data = $item->get_data();
$product_name = $item_data['name'];
$product_id = $item_data['product_id'];
$variation_id = $item_data['variation_id'];
$quantity = $item_data['quantity'];
$tax_class = $item_data['tax_class'];
$line_subtotal = $item_data['subtotal'];
$line_subtotal_tax = $item_data['subtotal_tax'];
$line_total = $item_data['total'];
$line_total_tax = $item_data['total_tax'];
// Get data from The WC_product object using methods (examples)
$product = $item->get_product(); // Get the WC_Product object
$product_type = $product->get_type();
$product_sku = $product->get_sku();
$product_price = $product->get_price();
$stock_quantity = $product->get_stock_quantity();
endforeach;
So using
get_data()method allow us to access to the protected data (associative array mode) …
$created_via = $order->get_created_via( ); … or with the
$order_id use
$created_via = get_post_meta( $order_id, '_created_via', true ); … Both works.
– LoicTheAztec
Aug 7 '17 at 16:08
ONLY FOR WOOCOMMERCE VERSIONS 2.5.x AND 2.6.x
For WOOCOMMERCE VERSION 3.0+ see THIS UPDATE
Here is a custom function I have made, to make the things clear for you, related to get the data of an order ID. You will see all the different RAW outputs you can get and how to get the data you need…
Using
print_r() function (or
var_dump() function too) allow to output the raw data of an object or an array.
So first I output this data to show the object or the array hierarchy. Then I use different syntax depending on the type of that variable (string, array or object) to output the specific data needed.
IMPORTANT: With
$orderobject you can use most of
WC_orderor
WC_Abstract_Ordermethods (using the object syntax)…
Here is the code:
function get_order_details($order_id){
// 1) Get the Order object
$order = wc_get_order( $order_id );
// OUTPUT
echo '<h3>RAW OUTPUT OF THE ORDER OBJECT: </h3>';
print_r($order);
echo '<br><br>';
echo '<h3>THE ORDER OBJECT (Using the object syntax notation):</h3>';
echo '$order->order_type: ' . $order->order_type . '<br>';
echo '$order->id: ' . $order->id . '<br>';
echo '<h4>THE POST OBJECT:</h4>';
echo '$order->post->ID: ' . $order->post->ID . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->post_author: ' . $order->post->post_author . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->post_date: ' . $order->post->post_date . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->post_date_gmt: ' . $order->post->post_date_gmt . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->post_content: ' . $order->post->post_content . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->post_title: ' . $order->post->post_title . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->post_excerpt: ' . $order->post->post_excerpt . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->post_status: ' . $order->post->post_status . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->comment_status: ' . $order->post->comment_status . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->ping_status: ' . $order->post->ping_status . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->post_password: ' . $order->post->post_password . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->post_name: ' . $order->post->post_name . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->to_ping: ' . $order->post->to_ping . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->pinged: ' . $order->post->pinged . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->post_modified: ' . $order->post->post_modified . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->post_modified_gtm: ' . $order->post->post_modified_gtm . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->post_content_filtered: ' . $order->post->post_content_filtered . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->post_parent: ' . $order->post->post_parent . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->guid: ' . $order->post->guid . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->menu_order: ' . $order->post->menu_order . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->post_type: ' . $order->post->post_type . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->post_mime_type: ' . $order->post->post_mime_type . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->comment_count: ' . $order->post->comment_count . '<br>';
echo '$order->post->filter: ' . $order->post->filter . '<br>';
echo '<h4>THE ORDER OBJECT (again):</h4>';
echo '$order->order_date: ' . $order->order_date . '<br>';
echo '$order->modified_date: ' . $order->modified_date . '<br>';
echo '$order->customer_message: ' . $order->customer_message . '<br>';
echo '$order->customer_note: ' . $order->customer_note . '<br>';
echo '$order->post_status: ' . $order->post_status . '<br>';
echo '$order->prices_include_tax: ' . $order->prices_include_tax . '<br>';
echo '$order->tax_display_cart: ' . $order->tax_display_cart . '<br>';
echo '$order->display_totals_ex_tax: ' . $order->display_totals_ex_tax . '<br>';
echo '$order->display_cart_ex_tax: ' . $order->display_cart_ex_tax . '<br>';
echo '$order->formatted_billing_address->protected: ' . $order->formatted_billing_address->protected . '<br>';
echo '$order->formatted_shipping_address->protected: ' . $order->formatted_shipping_address->protected . '<br><br>';
echo '- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - <br><br>';
// 2) Get the Order meta data
$order_meta = get_post_meta($order_id);
echo '<h3>RAW OUTPUT OF THE ORDER META DATA (ARRAY): </h3>';
print_r($order_meta);
echo '<br><br>';
echo '<h3>THE ORDER META DATA (Using the array syntax notation):</h3>';
echo '$order_meta[_order_key][0]: ' . $order_meta[_order_key][0] . '<br>';
echo '$order_meta[_order_currency][0]: ' . $order_meta[_order_currency][0] . '<br>';
echo '$order_meta[_prices_include_tax][0]: ' . $order_meta[_prices_include_tax][0] . '<br>';
echo '$order_meta[_customer_user][0]: ' . $order_meta[_customer_user][0] . '<br>';
echo '$order_meta[_billing_first_name][0]: ' . $order_meta[_billing_first_name][0] . '<br><br>';
echo 'And so on ……… <br><br>';
echo '- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - <br><br>';
// 3) Get the order items
$items = $order->get_items();
echo '<h3>RAW OUTPUT OF THE ORDER ITEMS DATA (ARRAY): </h3>';
foreach ( $items as $item_id => $item_data ) {
echo '<h4>RAW OUTPUT OF THE ORDER ITEM NUMBER: '. $item_id .'): </h4>';
print_r($item_data);
echo '<br><br>';
echo 'Item ID: ' . $item_id. '<br>';
echo '$item_data["product_id"] <i>(product ID)</i>: ' . $item_data['product_id'] . '<br>';
echo '$item_data["name"] <i>(product Name)</i>: ' . $item_data['name'] . '<br>';
// Using get_item_meta() method
echo 'Item quantity <i>(product quantity)</i>: ' . $order->get_item_meta($item_id, '_qty', true) . '<br><br>';
echo 'Item line total <i>(product quantity)</i>: ' . $order->get_item_meta($item_id, '_line_total', true) . '<br><br>';
echo 'And so on ……… <br><br>';
echo '- - - - - - - - - - - - - <br><br>';
}
echo '- - - - - - E N D - - - - - <br><br>';
}
Code goes in function.php file of your active child theme (or theme) or also in any plugin file.
Usage (if your order ID is 159 for example):
get_order_details(159);
This code is tested and works.
Updated code on November 21, 2016
Accessing direct properties and related are explained
// Get an instance of the WC_Order object
$order = wc_get_order($order_id);
$order_data = array(
'order_id' => $order->get_id(),
'order_number' => $order->get_order_number(),
'order_date' => date('Y-m-d H:i:s', strtotime(get_post($order->get_id())->post_date)),
'status' => $order->get_status(),
'shipping_total' => $order->get_total_shipping(),
'shipping_tax_total' => wc_format_decimal($order->get_shipping_tax(), 2),
'fee_total' => wc_format_decimal($fee_total, 2),
'fee_tax_total' => wc_format_decimal($fee_tax_total, 2),
'tax_total' => wc_format_decimal($order->get_total_tax(), 2),
'cart_discount' => (defined('WC_VERSION') && (WC_VERSION >= 2.3)) ? wc_format_decimal($order->get_total_discount(), 2) : wc_format_decimal($order->get_cart_discount(), 2),
'order_discount' => (defined('WC_VERSION') && (WC_VERSION >= 2.3)) ? wc_format_decimal($order->get_total_discount(), 2) : wc_format_decimal($order->get_order_discount(), 2),
'discount_total' => wc_format_decimal($order->get_total_discount(), 2),
'order_total' => wc_format_decimal($order->get_total(), 2),
'order_currency' => $order->get_currency(),
'payment_method' => $order->get_payment_method(),
'shipping_method' => $order->get_shipping_method(),
'customer_id' => $order->get_user_id(),
'customer_user' => $order->get_user_id(),
'customer_email' => ($a = get_userdata($order->get_user_id() )) ? $a->user_email : '',
'billing_first_name' => $order->get_billing_first_name(),
'billing_last_name' => $order->get_billing_last_name(),
'billing_company' => $order->get_billing_company(),
'billing_email' => $order->get_billing_email(),
'billing_phone' => $order->get_billing_phone(),
'billing_address_1' => $order->get_billing_address_1(),
'billing_address_2' => $order->get_billing_address_2(),
'billing_postcode' => $order->get_billing_postcode(),
'billing_city' => $order->get_billing_city(),
'billing_state' => $order->get_billing_state(),
'billing_country' => $order->get_billing_country(),
'shipping_first_name' => $order->get_shipping_first_name(),
'shipping_last_name' => $order->get_shipping_last_name(),
'shipping_company' => $order->get_shipping_company(),
'shipping_address_1' => $order->get_shipping_address_1(),
'shipping_address_2' => $order->get_shipping_address_2(),
'shipping_postcode' => $order->get_shipping_postcode(),
'shipping_city' => $order->get_shipping_city(),
'shipping_state' => $order->get_shipping_state(),
'shipping_country' => $order->get_shipping_country(),
'customer_note' => $order->get_customer_note(),
'download_permissions' => $order->is_download_permitted() ? $order->is_download_permitted() : 0,
);
Additional details
$line_items_shipping = $order->get_items('shipping');
foreach ($line_items_shipping as $item_id => $item) {
if (is_object($item)) {
if ($meta_data = $item->get_formatted_meta_data('')) :
foreach ($meta_data as $meta_id => $meta) :
if (in_array($meta->key, $line_items_shipping)) {
continue;
}
// html entity decode is not working preoperly
$shipping_items[] = implode('|', array('item:' . wp_kses_post($meta->display_key), 'value:' . str_replace('×', 'X', strip_tags($meta->display_value))));
endforeach;
endif;
}
}
//get fee and total
$fee_total = 0;
$fee_tax_total = 0;
foreach ($order->get_fees() as $fee_id => $fee) {
$fee_items[] = implode('|', array(
'name:' . html_entity_decode($fee['name'], ENT_NOQUOTES, 'UTF-8'),
'total:' . wc_format_decimal($fee['line_total'], 2),
'tax:' . wc_format_decimal($fee['line_tax'], 2),
));
$fee_total += $fee['line_total'];
$fee_tax_total += $fee['line_tax'];
}
// get tax items
foreach ($order->get_tax_totals() as $tax_code => $tax) {
$tax_items[] = implode('|', array(
'rate_id:'.$tax->id,
'code:' . $tax_code,
'total:' . wc_format_decimal($tax->amount, 2),
'label:'.$tax->label,
'tax_rate_compound:'.$tax->is_compound,
));
}
// add coupons
foreach ($order->get_items('coupon') as $_ => $coupon_item) {
$coupon = new WC_Coupon($coupon_item['name']);
$coupon_post = get_post((WC()->version < '2.7.0') ? $coupon->id : $coupon->get_id());
$discount_amount = !empty($coupon_item['discount_amount']) ? $coupon_item['discount_amount'] : 0;
$coupon_items[] = implode('|', array(
'code:' . $coupon_item['name'],
'description:' . ( is_object($coupon_post) ? $coupon_post->post_excerpt : '' ),
'amount:' . wc_format_decimal($discount_amount, 2),
));
}
foreach ($order->get_refunds() as $refunded_items){
$refund_items[] = implode('|', array(
'amount:' . $refunded_items->get_amount(),
'reason:' . $refunded_items->get_reason(),
'date:'. date('Y-m-d H-i-s',strtotime((WC()->version < '2.7.0') ? $refunded_items->date_created : $refunded_items->get_date_created())),
));
}
$order = new WC_Order(get_query_var('order-received'));
$order_idcoming from in your example? More context is required for users to help you. – Nathan Dawson Sep 9 '16 at 0:48
$order = new \WC_Order($order_id); $ship_method = $order->get_shipping_methods(); foreach($ship_method as $SHPM) { $wooorder['_selected_shipping_method'] = $SHPM['name']; }so inserted the method name in array and got the desired result. Your help is appreciated ! – Faisal Ijaz Sep 9 '16 at 23:32