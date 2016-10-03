I am looking for the right hook in WooCommerce because I need to add a promotional product to the cart when a certain cart amount of is reached, such as 100 conventional units.

I have also used the hook 'init' but I do not think it's right.

Here is my code:

function add_free_product_to_cart(){ global $woocommerce; $product_id = 2006; $found = false; if ( sizeof( $woocommerce->cart->get_cart() ) > 0 ) { foreach ( $woocommerce->cart->get_cart() as $cart_item_key => $values ) { $_product = $values['data']; if ( $_product->id == $product_id ) $found = true; } if(!$found) { $maximum = 100; $current = WC()->cart->subtotal; if($current > $maximum){ $woocommerce->cart->add_to_cart( $product_id ); } } } } add_action( 'woocommerce_add_to_cart', 'add_free_product_to_cart' );

which hook I should use for that purpose?

Or could you give me a related link to to some similar problem?

Thanks