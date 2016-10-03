5

I am looking for the right hook in WooCommerce because I need to add a promotional product to the cart when a certain cart amount of is reached, such as 100 conventional units.

I have also used the hook 'init' but I do not think it's right.

Here is my code:

function add_free_product_to_cart(){
    global $woocommerce;
    $product_id = 2006; 
    $found = false;
    if ( sizeof( $woocommerce->cart->get_cart() ) > 0 ) 
    {
        foreach ( $woocommerce->cart->get_cart() as $cart_item_key => $values ) 
        {
            $_product = $values['data'];
            if ( $_product->id == $product_id )
            $found = true;
        }
        if(!$found)
        {
            $maximum = 100;
            $current = WC()->cart->subtotal;
            if($current > $maximum){
                $woocommerce->cart->add_to_cart( $product_id );
            }           
        }       
    }   
}
add_action( 'woocommerce_add_to_cart', 'add_free_product_to_cart' );

which hook I should use for that purpose?

Or could you give me a related link to to some similar problem?

Thanks

||||||
  • sorry this error must be add_action( 'init', 'add_free_product_to_cart' ); – Taras Bezdushnuy Oct 3 '16 at 10:35
8

As you are targeting a certain cart amount to add a promotional product in the cart, you could use woocommerce_before_calculate_totals hook to achieve this with a custom built function.

You have also to remove that promo item if customer update the cart (which is embed in that custom function too).

Here is the code:

add_action( 'woocommerce_before_calculate_totals', 'adding_promotional_product', 10, 1 );
function adding_promotional_product( $cart ) {

    if ( is_admin() && ! defined( 'DOING_AJAX' ) )
        return;

    if ( did_action( 'woocommerce_before_calculate_totals' ) >= 2 )
        return;

    $promo_id = 99; // <=== <=== <=== Set HERE the ID of your promotional product
    $targeted_cart_subtotal = 100; // <=== Set HERE the target cart subtotal
    $has_promo = false;
    $subtotal = 0;

    if ( ! $cart->is_empty() ){

        // Iterating through each item in cart
        foreach ($cart->get_cart() as $item_key => $cart_item ){
            $product_id = version_compare( WC_VERSION, '3.0', '<' ) ? $cart_item['data']->id : $cart_item['data']->get_id();
            // If Promo product is in cart
            if( $product_id == $promo_id ) {
                $has_promo = true;
                $promo_key= $item_key;
            } else {
                // Adding subtotal item to global subtotal
                $subtotal += $cart_item['line_subtotal'];
            }
        }
        // If Promo product is NOT in cart and target subtotal reached, we add it.
        if( ! $has_promo && $subtotal >= $targeted_cart_subtotal ) {
            $cart->add_to_cart( $promo_id );
            // echo 'add';
        // If Promo product is in cart and target subtotal is not reached, we remove it.
        } elseif( $has_promo && $subtotal < $targeted_cart_subtotal ) {
            $cart->remove_cart_item( $promo_key );
        }
    }
}

This code goes on function.php file of your active child theme (or theme) or in any plugin file.

This code its tested and works.

Related thread: WooCommerce - Auto add or auto remove a freebie product from cart

Code updated on (2018-10-01)

||||||
  • I am only having one issue though. In regards to testing, when I use the arrows on the specific item in the cart to update the number of items in the cart (to reach a certain cart amount) an extra fee is added to the cart amount ONLY UNTIL i refresh the page OR continue to checkout...?? This is a weird issue. Is there anyway I can have the page automatically refresh when the Free/Promo Item is either added or removed to ensure that the customer is looking at the correct amount at all times? – JStormThaKid Apr 19 '17 at 20:57
  • @LoicTheAztec Does this still work? I added it to my functions file and changed the promo id and targeted cart total but the item doesn't get added – Rob Sep 11 '19 at 15:08
  • @Rob Just tested the code, It still works perfectly on last woocommerce version 3.7 – LoicTheAztec Sep 11 '19 at 16:30

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.