I am looking for the right hook in WooCommerce because I need to add a promotional product to the cart when a certain cart amount of is reached, such as 100 conventional units.
I have also used the hook
'init' but I do not think it's right.
Here is my code:
function add_free_product_to_cart(){
global $woocommerce;
$product_id = 2006;
$found = false;
if ( sizeof( $woocommerce->cart->get_cart() ) > 0 )
{
foreach ( $woocommerce->cart->get_cart() as $cart_item_key => $values )
{
$_product = $values['data'];
if ( $_product->id == $product_id )
$found = true;
}
if(!$found)
{
$maximum = 100;
$current = WC()->cart->subtotal;
if($current > $maximum){
$woocommerce->cart->add_to_cart( $product_id );
}
}
}
}
add_action( 'woocommerce_add_to_cart', 'add_free_product_to_cart' );
which hook I should use for that purpose?
Or could you give me a related link to to some similar problem?
Thanks