Woocommerce 2.6.x has a special page at the user account (My Account) area where it displays the user's previous Orders.

This page is now paginated and it displays as default 15 items/page.

Here the screenshot of the woocommerce storefront theme Orders area with 8 lines:

I Can't find the way to change this.

How can I show only 7 items instead of the default number?

Thanks.