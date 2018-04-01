Using a custom hooked function in
woocommerce_my_account_my_orders_query hook, you can alter the orders query customizing the
post_per_page argument to 7, just as you want.
Here is that code:
add_filter( 'woocommerce_my_account_my_orders_query', 'custom_my_account_orders', 10, 1 );
function custom_my_account_orders( $args ) {
$args['posts_per_page'] = 7;
return $args;
}
For woocommerce 3+ use
limit instead:
add_filter( 'woocommerce_my_account_my_orders_query', 'custom_my_account_orders', 10, 1 );
function custom_my_account_orders( $args ) {
// Set the post per page
$args['limit'] = 7;
return $args;
}
Code goes in function.php file of your active child theme (or active theme). Tested and works.
Note: Normally the default value for storefront theme and other themes too when displaying the list of orders in my account pages is 10 (but not 15).