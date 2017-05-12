I have a go grpc service. I'm developing on a mac, sierra. When running a grpc client against the service locally, all is well, but when running same client against same service in the docker container I get this error:
transport: http2Client.notifyError got notified that the client transport was broken EOF.
FATA[0000] rpc error: code = Internal desc = transport is closing
this is my docker file:
FROM golang:1.7.5
RUN mkdir -p /go/src/github.com/foo/bar
WORKDIR /go/src/github.com/foo/bar
COPY . /go/src/github.com/foo/bar
# ONBUILD RUN go-wrapper download
RUN go install
ENTRYPOINT /go/bin/bar
EXPOSE 51672
my command to build the image:
docker build -t bar .
my command to launch the docker container:
docker run -p 51672:51672 --name bar-container bar
Other info:
- client program runs fine from within the docker container
- connecting to a regular rest endpoint works fine (http2, grpc related?)
running the
lsofcommand in OS X yields these results
$lsof -i | grep 51672 com.docke 984 oldDave 21u IPv4 0x72779547e3a32c89 0t0 TCP *:51672 (LISTEN) com.docke 984 oldDave 22u IPv6 0x72779547cc0fd161 0t0 TCP localhost:51672 (LISTEN)
here's a snippet of my server code:
server := &Server{} endpoint := "localhost:51672" lis, err := net.Listen("tcp", endpoint) if err != nil { log.Fatalf("failed to listen: %v", err) } s := grpc.NewServer(grpc.Creds(creds)) pb.RegisterExpServiceServer(s, server) // Register reflection service on gRPC server. reflection.Register(s) log.Info("Starting Exp server: ", endpoint) if err := s.Serve(lis); err != nil { log.Fatalf("failed to serve: %v", err) }