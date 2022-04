I can't seem to sort a dictionary object using an ArrayList . The code works, meaning it returns a unique list of values from Range("A1:A20") . It just doesn't sort the values. Any ideas?

Option Explicit Public Sub Test() Dim wb As Workbook Set wb = ActiveWorkbook Dim ws As Worksheet Set ws = wb.ActiveSheet Dim rng As ListObject Set rng = ws.ListObjects(1) Dim arr() As Variant arr = Application.Transpose(rng.DataBodyRange.Value) Dim d As Scripting.Dictionary Set d = GetUnique(arr) Dim tempD As Scripting.Dictionary Set tempD = New Scripting.Dictionary Set tempD = SortDictionary(d) Dim key As Variant For Each key In d.Keys Debug.Print key, d.Item(key) Next key End Sub Private Function GetUnique(ByRef arr() As Variant) As Scripting.Dictionary Dim v As Variant Set GetUnique = New Scripting.Dictionary On Error Resume Next For Each v In arr GetUnique.Add v, v Next v End Function Private Function SortDictionary(dicObject As Scripting.Dictionary, Optional xlSortOrder As xlSortOrder = xlAscending) As Scripting.Dictionary Dim obj As Object Set obj = CreateObject("System.Collections.ArrayList") Dim v As Variant With obj For Each v In dicObject .Add v Next v .Sort End With Dim tempDic As Scripting.Dictionary Set tempDic = New Scripting.Dictionary Dim k As Variant For Each k In obj tempDic.Add k, dicObject(k) Next k Set SortDictionary = tempDic End Function