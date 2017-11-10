3

We are using chart.js with clojurescript and Reagent. Now I know that Chart.js has a chart.update() method to update the chart with new data. So the question is, how can I setup my component so that it renders the chart on :reagent-render but probably get :component-will-update to call the chart.update() method ?

Basically, is there a way to get a handle on the chart that is created from :reagent-render function in :component-will-update function ?

|improve this question|||||
1

The usual pattern you follow in this case is to wrap the stateful/mutable object in a React component and use React's lifecycle methods.

The approach is described in detail in re-frame's Using-Stateful-JS-Component but this is how I tend to do it with D3:

(defn graph-render [graph-attrs graph-data]
  ;; return hiccup for the graph here
  (let [width (:width graph-attrs)
        height (:height graph-attrs)]
    [:svg {:width width :height height}
     [:g.graph]]))

(defn graph-component [graph-attrs graph-data]
  (r/create-class
   {:display-name "graph"
    :reagent-render graph-render
    :component-did-update (fn [this]
                            (let [[_ graph-attrs graph-data] (r/argv this)]
                              (update! graph-attrs graph-data)))
    :component-did-mount (fn [this]
                           (let [[_ graph-attrs graph-data] (r/argv this)]
                             (init! graph-attrs graph-data)))}))

(defn container []
  [:div {:id "graph-container"}
   [graph-component
    @graph-attrs-ratom
    @graph-data-ratom]])

It is important to keep the outer/inner combination because React won't populate its props correctly otherwise.

Another thing to be carefully of is the return of the reagent/argv vector, which, as you can see, contains the props after the first item. I have seen (reagent/props comp) in the wiki page above but I have never tried it myself.

|improve this answer|||||

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.