The usual pattern you follow in this case is to wrap the stateful/mutable object in a React component and use React's lifecycle methods.

The approach is described in detail in re-frame 's Using-Stateful-JS-Component but this is how I tend to do it with D3:

(defn graph-render [graph-attrs graph-data] ;; return hiccup for the graph here (let [width (:width graph-attrs) height (:height graph-attrs)] [:svg {:width width :height height} [:g.graph]])) (defn graph-component [graph-attrs graph-data] (r/create-class {:display-name "graph" :reagent-render graph-render :component-did-update (fn [this] (let [[_ graph-attrs graph-data] (r/argv this)] (update! graph-attrs graph-data))) :component-did-mount (fn [this] (let [[_ graph-attrs graph-data] (r/argv this)] (init! graph-attrs graph-data)))})) (defn container [] [:div {:id "graph-container"} [graph-component @graph-attrs-ratom @graph-data-ratom]])

It is important to keep the outer/inner combination because React won't populate its props correctly otherwise.