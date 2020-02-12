UPDATE FEB 2018

The following code, will add to title the color attribute vakue of the chosen variation, meaning that if there is many select fields (many attributes), the color text value will be displayed in the title only once the variation price will appear (selected variation). its based on PHP and jQuery as it's a live event on client browser side.

The code:

add_filter( 'wp_footer','custom_product_title_script' ); function custom_product_title_script(){ global $post; // Only single product pages if( ! is_product() ) return; // get an instance of the WC_Product Object $product = wc_get_product($post->ID); // Only for variable products if( ! $product->is_type( 'variable' ) ) return; // Here set your specific product attributes in this array (coma separated): $attributes = array('pa_color'); // The 1st loop for variations IDs foreach($product->get_visible_children( ) as $variation_id ) { // The 2nd loop for attribute(s)/value foreach($product->get_available_variation( $variation_id )['attributes'] as $key => $value_id ){ $taxonomy = str_replace( 'attribute_', '', $key ); // Get the taxonomy of the product attribute // Just for defined attributes if( in_array( $taxonomy, $attributes) ){ // Set and structure data in an array( variation ID => product attribute => term name ) $data[ $variation_id ][$taxonomy] = get_term_by( 'slug', $value_id, $taxonomy )->name; } } } ?> <script type="text/javascript"> (function($){ // variables initialization var variationsData = <?php echo json_encode($data); ?>, productTitle = $('.product_title').text(), color = 'pa_color'; console.log(variationsData); // function that get the selected variation and change title function update_the_title( productTitle, variationsData, color ){ $.each( variationsData, function( index, value ){ if( index == $('input.variation_id').val() ){ $('.product_title').text(productTitle+' - '+value[color]); console.log('TITLE UPDATED'); return false; } else { $('.product_title').text(productTitle); } }); } // Once all loaded setTimeout(function(){ update_the_title( productTitle, variationsData, color ); }, 300); // On live event: select fields $('select').blur( function(){ update_the_title( productTitle, variationsData, color ); }); })(jQuery); </script> <?php }

Code goes in function.php file of your active child theme (or theme) or also in any plugin file.

Tested and works… you will get something like: