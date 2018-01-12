Closed. This question needs to be more . This question needs to be more focused . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it focuses on one problem only by editing this post. Closed 2 years ago.

I have a WooCommerce website and when customer add-to-cart a product, it is get redirected to checkout page, so cart page is not accessible.

I would like to apply coupon via URL ( GET ) on checkout page, with something like https://example.com/?coupon_code=highfive .

When customer click this URL then the coupon code is stored in browser sessions. Then if he add-to-cart any product then the coupon is applied into checkout page.

Is this possible?