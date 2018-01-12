8

I have a WooCommerce website and when customer add-to-cart a product, it is get redirected to checkout page, so cart page is not accessible.

I would like to apply coupon via URL (GET) on checkout page, with something like https://example.com/?coupon_code=highfive.

When customer click this URL then the coupon code is stored in browser sessions. Then if he add-to-cart any product then the coupon is applied into checkout page.

Is this possible?

    This question is absolutely NOT too broad… and can be done with few lines of code (5 minutes to be answered max). – LoicTheAztec Jan 12 '18 at 19:45
Update 3: This can be done in a very simple way with the following 2 hooked functions:

  • The first one will catch the coupon code in the Url and will set it in WC_Sessions.
  • The second one will apply the coupon code from session in checkout page.

Here is this code:

add_action('init', 'get_custom_coupon_code_to_session');
function get_custom_coupon_code_to_session(){
    if( isset($_GET['coupon_code']) ){
        // Ensure that customer session is started
        if( !WC()->session->has_session() )
            WC()->session->set_customer_session_cookie(true);

        // Check and register coupon code in a custom session variable
        $coupon_code = WC()->session->get('coupon_code');
        if(empty($coupon_code)){
            $coupon_code = esc_attr( $_GET['coupon_code'] );
            WC()->session->set( 'coupon_code', $coupon_code ); // Set the coupon code in session
        }
    }
}

add_action( 'woocommerce_before_checkout_form', 'add_discout_to_checkout', 10, 0 );
function add_discout_to_checkout( ) {
    // Set coupon code
    $coupon_code = WC()->session->get('coupon_code');
    if ( ! empty( $coupon_code ) && ! WC()->cart->has_discount( $coupon_code ) ){
        WC()->cart->add_discount( $coupon_code ); // apply the coupon discount
        WC()->session->__unset('coupon_code'); // remove coupon code from session
    }
}

Code goes in function.php file of the active child theme (or active theme). Tested and works

Inspired from this answer code, Lukasz Wiktor has published a plugin: Woo Coupon URL

  • How to remove session value after the coupon applied successfully?? – developerme Jan 12 '18 at 12:17
  • and also when trying this code i getting this error message "Sorry, this coupon is only valid for an initial payment and the cart does not require an initial payment." – developerme Jan 12 '18 at 12:24
  • @developerme Sorry you are right… apologies… I have updated my code try it again. Thanks – LoicTheAztec Jan 12 '18 at 13:08
  • Yes its working for me Thank You But when i removing coupon apply filed on the checkout page its not working...form could you please help me for that?? – developerme Jan 12 '18 at 13:21
  • 2
    Inspired by your answer I created a WooCommerce plugin wordpress.org/plugins/woo-coupon-url – Lukasz Wiktor Mar 16 '19 at 19:22

