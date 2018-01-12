Update 3: This can be done in a very simple way with the following 2 hooked functions:
- The first one will catch the coupon code in the Url and will set it in WC_Sessions.
- The second one will apply the coupon code from session in checkout page.
Here is this code:
add_action('init', 'get_custom_coupon_code_to_session');
function get_custom_coupon_code_to_session(){
if( isset($_GET['coupon_code']) ){
// Ensure that customer session is started
if( !WC()->session->has_session() )
WC()->session->set_customer_session_cookie(true);
// Check and register coupon code in a custom session variable
$coupon_code = WC()->session->get('coupon_code');
if(empty($coupon_code)){
$coupon_code = esc_attr( $_GET['coupon_code'] );
WC()->session->set( 'coupon_code', $coupon_code ); // Set the coupon code in session
}
}
}
add_action( 'woocommerce_before_checkout_form', 'add_discout_to_checkout', 10, 0 );
function add_discout_to_checkout( ) {
// Set coupon code
$coupon_code = WC()->session->get('coupon_code');
if ( ! empty( $coupon_code ) && ! WC()->cart->has_discount( $coupon_code ) ){
WC()->cart->add_discount( $coupon_code ); // apply the coupon discount
WC()->session->__unset('coupon_code'); // remove coupon code from session
}
}
Code goes in function.php file of the active child theme (or active theme). Tested and works
Inspired from this answer code, Lukasz Wiktor has published a plugin: Woo Coupon URL