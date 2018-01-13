There is a need to display Attribute Variations with their respect "Regular Price". However despite trying there is no success to display price. Please see the code below that displays the Variation Fine. Please help out to display the Price as well.
//Getting product attributes
$product_attributes = $product->get_attributes();
if(!empty($product_attributes)){
//Getting product attributes slugs
$product_attribute_slugs = array_keys($product_attributes);
$count_slug = 0;
echo '<div class="product_attributes">';
foreach ($product_attribute_slugs as $product_attribute_slug){
$count_slug++;
// Removing "pa_" from attribute slug and adding a cap to first letter
$attribute_name = ucfirst( str_replace('pa_', '', $product_attribute_slug) );
//echo $attribute_name . ' (';
$attribute_values = get_terms($product_attribute_slug);
$count_value = 0;
//print_r(array_values($available_variations));
foreach($attribute_values as $attribute_value){
$count_value++;
$attribute_name_value = $attribute_value->name; // name value
$attribute_slug_value = $attribute_value->slug; // slug value
$attribute_slug_value = $attribute_value->term_id; // ID value
echo $attribute_name_value;
}
}
echo '</div>';
//print_r(array_values($attribute_values));
}
$product?, where did you write your code? and etc – Samvel Aleqsanyan Jan 12 '18 at 19:13