In Woocommerce, I Would like co create add to cart link on a simple page of WordPress website (not product page).

So I have tried this code (Where 123 is the product ID):

<a href="http://example.com/cart/?add-to-cart=123">Buy</a>

I have enabled AJAX add to cart on archives pages Woocommerce option setting.

But It doesn't work and Ajax functionality is not enabled on my custom Add-to-cart link.

How to enable ajax add-to-cart on a custom link (in other pages than woocommerce ones)?

  • instead of http://example.com/cart/?add-to-cart=123 use http://example.com/{your-current-page}/?add-to-cart=123 – Samvel Aleqsanyan Mar 3 '18 at 21:31
7

To enable ajax in a custom add to cart button, there is 3 ways at least:

  1. A simple HTML Ajax add to cart link:

    <a rel="nofollow" href="/?add-to-cart=37" data-quantity="1" data-product_id="123" data-product_sku="" class="add_to_cart_button ajax_add_to_cart">Add to cart</a>

  2. Using Woocommerce existing [add_to_cart id='123'] shortcode (same usage than above)
    

  3. The most customizable: A custom shortcode without price included (customizable button text, additional classes, quantity and many others possibilities)

    if( ! function_exists('custom_ajax_add_to_cart_button') && class_exists('WooCommerce') ) {
    function custom_ajax_add_to_cart_button( $atts ) {
        // Shortcode attributes
        $atts = shortcode_atts( array(
            'id' => '0', // Product ID
            'qty' => '1', // Product quantity
            'text' => '', // Text of the button
            'class' => '', // Additional classes
        ), $atts, 'ajax_add_to_cart' );

        if( esc_attr( $atts['id'] ) == 0 ) return; // Exit when no Product ID

        if( get_post_type( esc_attr( $atts['id'] ) ) != 'product' ) return; // Exit if not a Product

        $product = wc_get_product( esc_attr( $atts['id'] ) );

        if ( ! $product ) return; // Exit when if not a valid Product

        $classes = implode( ' ', array_filter( array(
            'button',
            'product_type_' . $product->get_type(),
            $product->is_purchasable() && $product->is_in_stock() ? 'add_to_cart_button' : '',
            $product->supports( 'ajax_add_to_cart' ) ? 'ajax_add_to_cart' : '',
        ) ) ).' '.$atts['class'];

        $add_to_cart_button = sprintf( '<a rel="nofollow" href="%s" %s %s %s class="%s">%s</a>',
            esc_url( $product->add_to_cart_url() ),
            'data-quantity="' . esc_attr( $atts['qty'] ) .'"',
            'data-product_id="' . esc_attr( $atts['id'] ) .'"',
            'data-product_sku="' . esc_attr( $product->get_sku() ) .'"',
            esc_attr( isset( $classes ) ? $classes : 'button' ),
            esc_html( empty( esc_attr( $atts['text'] ) ) ? $product->add_to_cart_text() : esc_attr( $atts['text'] ) )
        );

        return $add_to_cart_button;
    }
    add_shortcode('ajax_add_to_cart', 'custom_ajax_add_to_cart_button');
}

    This code goes on function.php file of your active child theme (or theme). Tested and works.

    USAGE:

    In posts and pages text editor:

    [ajax_add_to_cart id='123' text='Buy']

    In PHP files or templates:

    echo do_shortcode( "[ajax_add_to_cart id='123' text='Buy']" );

    Inserted in HTML code on a php page:

    <?php echo do_shortcode( "[ajax_add_to_cart id='123' text='Buy']" ); ?>

    

    Hide Ajax "view cart"

    For custom shortcode, to hide the Ajax "view cart" behavior, you can add in the code, before return $add_to_cart_button; the following:

    $style = '<style>a.added_to_cart.wc-forward { display:none !important; }</style>';

$add_to_cart_button = $style . $add_to_cart_button ;
3

I suggest you to use the [add_to_cart] Shortcode.

Simplest usage with the default parameters:

[add_to_cart id="123" /]

Disables the default style and hides the price:

[add_to_cart id="123" style="" show_price="false" /]

See some sample output Sample output

1

I used this for my plugin and it is working fine:

function wsb_add_to_cart_button( ) {
    global $product;

    $classes = implode( ' ',  array(
        'button',
        'product_type_' . $product->get_type(),
        $product->is_purchasable() && $product->is_in_stock() ? 'add_to_cart_button' : '',
        $product->supports( 'ajax_add_to_cart' ) ? 'ajax_add_to_cart' : '',
    )  );

    return apply_filters( 'woocommerce_loop_add_to_cart_link',
        sprintf( '<a href="%s" rel="nofollow" data-product_id="%s" data-product_sku="%s" data-quantity="%s" class="button %s product_type_%s">%s</a>',
            esc_url( $product->add_to_cart_url() ),
            esc_attr( $product->get_id() ),
            esc_attr( $product->get_sku() ),
            esc_attr( isset( $quantity ) ? $quantity : 1 ),
            esc_attr( isset( $classes ) ? $classes : 'button' ),
            esc_attr( $product->get_type() ),
            esc_html( $product->add_to_cart_text() )
        ),
    $product );
}

for showing button: 

<?php echo wsb_add_to_cart_button(); ?>
