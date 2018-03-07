In Woocommerce, I Would like co create add to cart link on a simple page of WordPress website (not product page).

So I have tried this code (Where 123 is the product ID):

<a href="http://example.com/cart/?add-to-cart=123">Buy</a>

I have enabled AJAX add to cart on archives pages Woocommerce option setting.

But It doesn't work and Ajax functionality is not enabled on my custom Add-to-cart link.

How to enable ajax add-to-cart on a custom link (in other pages than woocommerce ones)?