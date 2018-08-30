Closed. This question needs to be more . This question needs to be more focused . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it focuses on one problem only by editing this post. Closed 2 years ago.

I am developing an e-commerce site using Woocommerce and I would like to a custom order status "Shipped".

So this is how the flow would go: Customer places an order gets an email saying order has been confirmed, current status is processing, admin gets the tracking ID from its courier and can paste it in a new section and change the order status to shipped. That would fire another email with tracking id to the customer.

Is there any custom code which will help me achieve this functionality?

Any help would be greatly appreciated.