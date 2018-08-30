The following code will add a new custom "shipped" order status to Woocommerce orders:
// Register a custom order status
add_action('init', 'register_custom_order_statuses');
function register_custom_order_statuses() {
register_post_status('wc-shipped ', array(
'label' => __( 'Shipped', 'woocommerce' ),
'public' => true,
'exclude_from_search' => false,
'show_in_admin_all_list' => true,
'show_in_admin_status_list' => true,
'label_count' => _n_noop('Shipped <span class="count">(%s)</span>', 'Shipped <span class="count">(%s)</span>')
));
}
// Add a custom order status to list of WC Order statuses
add_filter('wc_order_statuses', 'add_custom_order_statuses');
function add_custom_order_statuses($order_statuses) {
$new_order_statuses = array();
// add new order status before processing
foreach ($order_statuses as $key => $status) {
$new_order_statuses[$key] = $status;
if ('wc-processing' === $key) {
$new_order_statuses['wc-shipped'] = __('Shipped', 'woocommerce' );
}
}
return $new_order_statuses;
}
// Adding custom status 'awaiting-delivery' to admin order list bulk dropdown
add_filter( 'bulk_actions-edit-shop_order', 'custom_dropdown_bulk_actions_shop_order', 50, 1 );
function custom_dropdown_bulk_actions_shop_order( $actions ) {
$new_actions = array();
// add new order status before processing
foreach ($actions as $key => $action) {
if ('mark_processing' === $key)
$new_actions['mark_shipped'] = __( 'Change status to shipped', 'woocommerce' );
$new_actions[$key] = $action;
}
return $new_actions;
}
// Add a custom order status action button (for orders with "processing" status)
add_filter( 'woocommerce_admin_order_actions', 'add_custom_order_status_actions_button', 100, 2 );
function add_custom_order_status_actions_button( $actions, $order ) {
// Display the button for all orders that have a 'processing', 'pending' or 'on-hold' status
if ( $order->has_status( array( 'on-hold', 'processing', 'pending' ) ) ) {
// The key slug defined for your action button
$action_slug = 'shipped';
// Set the action button
$actions[$action_slug] = array(
'url' => wp_nonce_url( admin_url( 'admin-ajax.php?action=woocommerce_mark_order_status&status='.$action_slug.'&order_id='.$order->get_id() ), 'woocommerce-mark-order-status' ),
'name' => __( 'Shipped', 'woocommerce' ),
'action' => $action_slug,
);
}
return $actions;
}
// Set styling for custom order status action button icon and List icon
add_action( 'admin_head', 'add_custom_order_status_actions_button_css' );
function add_custom_order_status_actions_button_css() {
$action_slug = "shipped"; // The key slug defined for your action button
?>
<style>
.wc-action-button-<?php echo $action_slug; ?>::after {
font-family: woocommerce !important; content: "\e029" !important;
}
</style>
<?php
}
Code goes in functions.php file of your active child theme (or active theme). Tested and works.
You will get something like this:
In admin order list:
In admin order edit pages:
To remove a specific action from the dropdown orders bulk actions
For example we want to remove "On hold" status change:
add_filter( 'bulk_actions-edit-shop_order', 'remove_a_bulk_order_action', 20, 1 );
function remove_a_bulk_order_action( $actions ) {
unset($actions['mark_on-hold']);
return $actions;
}
All statuses change keys start with
mark_ + the status slug (without
wc-).