I’m building custom WordPress and WooCommerce theme and adding custom plus and minus buttons to Product page quantity field. The buttons do update quantity input's value and I also receive "Item has been added to your cart" notification (on Product page) when I submit Add to Cart. But the cart page doesn’t show any items, neither says the cart is empty.
I can not work out which WooCommerce JS function I’m suppose to hook into, neither how to hook into it. Could I ask for help please?! Thanks in advance!
My HTML layout:
<div class="quantity">
<label class="quantity__label" for="<?php echo esc_attr( $input_id ); ?>"><?php esc_html_e( 'Quantity:', 'woocommerce' ); ?></label>
<div class="quantity__wrapper">
<input type="button" value="-" class="quantity__button quantity__remove js-qty-remove" />
<input
type="text"
id="<?php echo esc_attr( $input_id ); ?>"
class="input-text qty text quantity__input"
step="<?php echo esc_attr( $step ); ?>"
min="<?php echo esc_attr( $min_value ); ?>"
max="<?php echo esc_attr( 0 < $max_value ? $max_value : '' ); ?>"
name="<?php echo esc_attr( $input_name ); ?>"
value="<?php echo esc_attr( $input_value ); ?>"
title="<?php echo esc_attr_x( 'Qty', 'Product quantity input tooltip', 'woocommerce' ); ?>"
size="4"
pattern="<?php echo esc_attr( $pattern ); ?>"
inputmode="<?php echo esc_attr( $inputmode ); ?>"
aria-labelledby="<?php echo esc_attr( $labelledby ); ?>" />
<input type="button" value="+" class="quantity__button quantity__add js-qty-add" />
</div>
</div>
My custom jQuery function:
function quantityButtons() {
var $qtyAdd = $('.js-qty-add'),
$qtyRemove = $('.js-qty-remove'),
$qtyInput = $('.quantity__input');
$qtyAdd.on('click', addQty);
$qtyRemove.on('click', removeQty);
function addQty() {
var $qtyInput = $('.quantity__input'),
$qtyRemove = $('.js-qty-remove'),
$i = $qtyInput.val();
$i++;
$qtyRemove.attr("disabled", !$i);
$qtyInput.val($i);
}
function removeQty() {
var $qtyInput = $('.quantity__input'),
$qtyRemove = $('.js-qty-remove'),
$i = $qtyInput.val();
if ($i >= 1) {
$i--;
$qtyInput.val($i);
} else {
$qtyRemove.attr("disabled", true);
}
}
$qtyRemove.attr("disabled", !$qtyInput.val());
}
quantityButtons();