I'm using the package ngx-cookieconsent which imports the module as:

const cookieConfig: NgcCookieConsentConfig = { "cookie": { "domain": "localhost" }, ... "theme": "block", "content": { "policy": "Cookie Policy" } }; ... @NgModule({ imports: [ NgcCookieConsentModule.forRoot(cookieConfig) ]

However, the domain property on the config will be set at runtime and so I can't have this defined as a constant. To get round this I have done the following:

Created a ConfigurationService that gets the config and stores it:

@Injectable() export class ConfigurationService { private configuration: IServerConfiguration; constructor(private http: HttpClient, @Inject('BASE_URL') private baseUrl: string) { } loadConfig() { return this.http.get<IServerConfiguration>(this.baseUrl + 'Configuration') .pipe( tap(config => { this.configuration = <IServerConfiguration>(config); }) ) .toPromise(); } public domain(): string { return this.configuration.domain; } }

And this is set up as an APP_INITIALIZER so that the config is called first:

export function loadConfiguration(configService: ConfigurationService) { return () => configService.loadConfig(); } ... providers: [ ConfigurationService, { provide: APP_INITIALIZER, useFactory: loadConfiguration, multi: true, deps: [ConfigurationService] }],

And then have created a class to create my cookieConsentOptions object using the config:

@Injectable() export class CookieConstentService { cookieDomain: string; constructor(configService: ConfigurationService) { this.cookieDomain = configService.domain(); } get cookieConstentOptions(): NgcCookieConsentConfig { return { "cookie": { "domain": this.cookieDomain }, "position": "top-right", "content": { "message": "This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website." } }; }

Issue

I've got the dependency set up between the configService and the CookieConstentService so that I only create the the cookie options when I have the config values.

However, I am unsure how to pass a dynamic value to the .forRoot() of a module. I should be able to do cookieConsentService.cookieConstentOptions() to get the object but I'm not sure where to instantiate this to be used in he module import. It takes a dependency so can't just create a new instance myself.

Any ideas how I effectively inject a method into a 3rd party module's forRoot() ?

Thanks