I'm using the package
ngx-cookieconsent which imports the module as:
const cookieConfig: NgcCookieConsentConfig = {
"cookie": {
"domain": "localhost"
},
...
"theme": "block",
"content": {
"policy": "Cookie Policy"
}
};
...
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgcCookieConsentModule.forRoot(cookieConfig)
]
However, the domain property on the config will be set at runtime and so I can't have this defined as a constant. To get round this I have done the following:
Created a
ConfigurationService that gets the config and stores it:
@Injectable()
export class ConfigurationService {
private configuration: IServerConfiguration;
constructor(private http: HttpClient, @Inject('BASE_URL') private baseUrl: string) { }
loadConfig() {
return this.http.get<IServerConfiguration>(this.baseUrl + 'Configuration')
.pipe(
tap(config => {
this.configuration = <IServerConfiguration>(config);
})
)
.toPromise();
}
public domain(): string {
return this.configuration.domain;
}
}
And this is set up as an
APP_INITIALIZER so that the config is called first:
export function loadConfiguration(configService: ConfigurationService) {
return () => configService.loadConfig();
}
...
providers: [
ConfigurationService,
{
provide: APP_INITIALIZER,
useFactory: loadConfiguration,
multi: true,
deps: [ConfigurationService]
}],
And then have created a class to create my cookieConsentOptions object using the config:
@Injectable()
export class CookieConstentService {
cookieDomain: string;
constructor(configService: ConfigurationService) {
this.cookieDomain = configService.domain();
}
get cookieConstentOptions(): NgcCookieConsentConfig {
return {
"cookie": {
"domain": this.cookieDomain
},
"position": "top-right",
"content": {
"message": "This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website."
}
};
}
Issue
I've got the dependency set up between the configService and the CookieConstentService so that I only create the the cookie options when I have the config values.
However, I am unsure how to pass a dynamic value to the
.forRoot() of a module. I should be able to do
cookieConsentService.cookieConstentOptions() to get the object but I'm not sure where to instantiate this to be used in he module import. It takes a dependency so can't just create a new instance myself.
Any ideas how I effectively inject a method into a 3rd party module's
forRoot()?
Thanks