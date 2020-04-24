I am trying to make a grid with ag-grid and activate sortable and filter, but it doesn't work towards localhost. In the columndefinition, I use ''':sortable true''' ''':filter true''''
But nothing happens. Does anyone know what is wrong?
(ns reagent-ag-grid-ex.core
(:require
[reagent.core :as r]
[cljsjs.ag-grid-react]
[reagent-ag-grid-ex.state :as state]))
;; -------------------------
;; Views
(def ag-adapter (r/adapt-react-class (.-AgGridReact js/agGridReact) ))
;;(defn get-cols [entry]
;; (into [] (map #(hash-map :headerName (-> % key name) :field (-> % key name)) entry)))
;;columnDefs: [ {headerName: "Make", field: "make"}, {headerName: "Model", field: "model"}, {headerName: "Price", field: "price"} ]
;;rowData: [ {make: "Toyota", model: "Celica", price: 35000}, {make: "Ford", model: "Mondeo", price: 32000}, {make: "Porsche", model: "Boxter", price: 72000}]
(def deafult-col-w 200)
(defn width-helper [lst]
(+ (* deafult-col-w (count lst)) 2))
(defn home-page []
[:div [:h2 "Ekspono tag-model"]
[:p "My portfolio / Top Index " [:a {:style {:background-color "#C0C0C0" :float "right" :color "black"}
:href "https://www.google.com" :target "_blank"} "Show problems"]]
[:div {:className "ag-theme-balham" :style {:height 200 :width (width-helper state/cols) :color "purple"}}
[ag-adapter {"columnDefs" state/cols
"rowData" state/rows
"defaultColDef" {:sortable true
:width deafult-col-w}}]]
[:div [:a {:href "https://www.tabyenskilda.se/fredrik-cumlin/" :target "_blank"}
"@copyright Fredrik Cumlin"]]])
;; -------------------------
;; Initialize app
(defn mount-root []
(r/render [home-page] (.getElementById js/document "app")))
(defn init! []
(mount-root))