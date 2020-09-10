0

enter image description here

windows(host) does not use VPN

When VPN is off, I can ping my windows(host) from both WSL2 and docker container but when it's on

all settings are default

cmd ipconfig

Wireless LAN adapter Wi-Fi:
IPv4 Address. . . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.1.100

Ethernet adapter vEthernet (WSL)
IPv4 Address. . . . . . . . . . . : 172.27.48.1

WSL2 $ ip route

default via 172.27.48.1 dev eth0
172.27.48.0/20 dev eth0 proto kernel scope link src 172.27.51.31

If I need to provide more information, please let me know

Thanks in advance!

Improve this question
0

It was solved by adding route manually. After that I can ping windows even when the container is connected to VPN

from inside of container:

$ ip route add 192.168.1.100 via 172.17.0.1 dev eth0

in my case:

192.168.1.100 is the target NIC(destination)

172.17.0.1 is gateway which is you can find by run ip route inside container

hopefully it helps :D

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.