I committed an existing Docker container to create a new image but the committed image was way too large (the original image was 3+ GB, and with just a few additional things installed in the container, the committed image was 8+GB).

I'm low on space, so I decided to delete the committed image, but even after deleting the committed image, my disk space hasn't gone up. Yet, when I run docker system df it's showing only the space that should be used original image and the container (I only have one image and one container).

Any way for me to free up the space that I'm sure is somehow still being occupied by that image I deleted? (For reference, I created the image, then deleted it, all within an hour, and was constantly monitoring my free space, so I'm pretty sure it's this and not something else that's taking up space.)