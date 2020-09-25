21

I committed an existing Docker container to create a new image but the committed image was way too large (the original image was 3+ GB, and with just a few additional things installed in the container, the committed image was 8+GB).

I'm low on space, so I decided to delete the committed image, but even after deleting the committed image, my disk space hasn't gone up. Yet, when I run docker system df it's showing only the space that should be used original image and the container (I only have one image and one container).

Any way for me to free up the space that I'm sure is somehow still being occupied by that image I deleted? (For reference, I created the image, then deleted it, all within an hour, and was constantly monitoring my free space, so I'm pretty sure it's this and not something else that's taking up space.)

Also, I'm using Docker Desktop for Windows with WSL2 integration so it's not as easy to check Docker's disk use by just going to /var/lib/docker and checking disk usage.

I have used these commands to shrink desktop image from 35GB to 1GB

(in windows 10, docker version 19.03.13)

Remove unused images and other resources

docker system prune -a

Remove more resources

docker volume rm $(docker volume ls -q -f dangling=true)

Stop docker desktop, optimize image

Make sure HyperV turned on

%windir%\System32\mmc.exe "%windir%\System32\virtmgmt.msc" or type Hyper-V in win search

Optimize disk in GUI > Go to VM, and check disk

Optimize-VHD -Path "C:\ProgramData\DockerDesktop\vm-data\DockerDesktop.vhdx" -Mode Full

Start docker desktop

Now I have 34+GB free disk space

Cleanup using docker desktop app

You can purge data when you click on bug icon in header and then click clean / purge data..

  • To ensure that Hyper-V is turned on, I went into Control Panel, selected Programs and Features, selected Turn Window Features On Or Off, switched on everything under Hyper-V. I also switched off Virtual Machine Platform, try this if it doesn't work.
    – Contango
    Jun 27 '21 at 13:13
  • Perfect solution, you saved my day.
    – Sathia
    Sep 22 '21 at 7:33
  • In my machine the VHDX was located in C:\Users\$Env:UserName\AppData\Local\Docker\wsl\data instead. Besides stopping Docker I also had to stop the LxsManager service since I currently use WSL2.
    – Fábio Gusmão Ribeiro
    Oct 4 '21 at 18:27
  • 1
    I just went for "Clean / Purge data" from the screenshot and it worked. Thank you!
    – Luka
    Dec 28 '21 at 20:23
  • 1
    Be careful! docker system prune will not remove data in volumes (unless you include the --volumes option). But the Clean/Purge data UI option will completely remove all the data in the Linux VM volumes that Docker is using, including containers, images and volumes (at least that is my experience)
    – Juan Calero
    Jan 14 at 12:54
Since you are on windows and running in docker for desktop your actually running docker in a VM. Then it depends what the disk image size is set to, usually virtual disks will expand to fill that space.

you can shrink a disk image though:

  • stop docker desktop

  • open an admin powershell terminal

  • run Optimize-VHD -Path "C:\ProgramData\DockerDesktop\vm-data\DockerDesktop.vhdx" -Mode Full where the path is the path as documented in the docker desktop settings > Resources > Advanced > Disk image location.

  • start docker desktop

This should shrink the docker virtual machine.

  • I do not have "docker desktop settings > Resources > Advanced > Disk image location" menu, which docker desktop are you using? I have Docker Engine 19.03.13.
    – Fjordo
    Oct 7 '20 at 9:08
This code can be used as a quick fix from the elevated PowerShell session. I have to use pwsh as it can properly work with diskpart without a temporary file.

docker system prune -a --volumes
net stop com.docker.service
taskkill /IM "docker.exe" /F
taskkill /IM "Docker Desktop.exe" /F
wsl --shutdown
((@"
select vdisk file="%LOCALAPPDATA%\Docker\wsl\data\ext4.vhdx"
attach vdisk readonly
compact vdisk
detach vdisk
exit
"@
)|diskpart)
net start com.docker.service
. "C:\Program Files\Docker\Docker\Docker Desktop.exe"
  • Optimize-VHD didn't work for me when trying to redure/delete space. This is a last resource that worked for me.
    – Noki
    Oct 3 '21 at 17:48
  • Did not work, access denied.
    – drupalfan
    Dec 6 '21 at 22:24
If you get an error when trying to execute Optimize-VHD:

Optimize-VHD : The term 'optimize-vhd' is not recognized as the name of a cmdlet

You can use diskpart instead:

wsl --shutdown
diskpart
select vdisk file="C:\Users\{YourUser}\AppData\Local\Docker\wsl\data\ext4.vhdx"
attach vdisk readonly
compact vdisk
detach vdisk
exit
  • Access denied. How can I still delete the vhdx file?
    – drupalfan
    Dec 6 '21 at 22:19
  • 1
    Just make sure @drupalfan that you are running the terminal you use for theses command as an administrator.
    – Trevor
    Dec 20 '21 at 4:59
I used following steps to clean the docker space.

  1. Executed "docker system prune -f" on windows command prompt (it said free up 45GB. However, I was able to see 6GB).

  2. Opened Docker Desktop app.

  3. Navigated to the Troubleshoot menu and clicked on 'Clean/ Purge data' button.

Please note that this will clean all the data in Docker.

I ran into this using very large docker buildx caches, and I didn't want to prune all of them since the filter argument is currently broken

PS> docker run -it --rm ubuntu:18.04 df -h
Filesystem      Size  Used Avail Use% Mounted on
overlay         252G  249G    0G 100% /
tmpfs            64M     0   64M   0% /dev
tmpfs           7.9G     0  7.9G   0% /sys/fs/cgroup
shm              64M     0   64M   0% /dev/shm
/dev/sdd        252G  249G    0G 100% /etc/hosts < this is the device we have to expand

Take note of which device is full. This is the disk you must resize later.

Expand virtual disk using diskpart

Under WSL2 and following the instructions from Microsoft on expanding the size of your vdisk, this should allow you to expand the data/isocache mount.

If you're like me and moved your Docker vhdx from AppData/Packages and it is not listed in the Docker Desktop GUI, you may be able to find it in the settings:

PS> cat $env:APPDATA\Docker\settings.json | Select-String dataFolder
  
    "dataFolder": "D:\\DockerDesktop",

Find the ext4.vhdx file under the wsl/data directory (not the DockerDesktop.vhdx!) Use diskpart to expand the disk.

DISKPART> select vdisk file="D:\DockerDesktop\wsl\data\ext4.vhdx"

DiskPart successfully selected the virtual disk file.

DISKPART> detail vdisk

Device type ID: 0 (Unknown)
Vendor ID: {00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000} (Unknown)
State: Added
Virtual size:  256 GB
Physical size:  252 GB
Filename: D:\DockerDesktop\wsl\data\ext4.vhdx
Is Child: No
Parent Filename:
Associated disk#: Not found.

To expand to 512 GB, enter the size in MB (512000) and exit diskpart

DISKPART> expand vdisk maximum=512000
DISKPART> exit

Expand in WSL

To allow Docker to use the extra space, launch your WSL2 distribution. You don't need to use docker for this (which is where I personally got a bit confused)

PS> wsl
user@WSL2:/mnt/c/Users/user$ sudo mount -t devtmpfs none /dev
user@WSL2:/mnt/c/Users/user$ mount | grep ext4

/dev/sdb on / type ext4 (rw,relatime,discard,errors=remount-ro,data=ordered)
/dev/sdd on /mnt/wsl/docker-desktop-data/isocache type ext4 (rw,relatime,discard,errors=remount-ro,data=ordered)

isocache is on /dev/sdd (which matches the full disk from earlier). Run resize2fs with the new size postfixed with the sizetype

sudo resize2fs /dev/<DEVICE> 512000M

Check that you have more room!

docker run -it --rm ubuntu:18.04 df -h


Filesystem      Size  Used Avail Use% Mounted on
overlay         492G  249G  220G  54% /
tmpfs            64M     0   64M   0% /dev
tmpfs           7.9G     0  7.9G   0% /sys/fs/cgroup
shm              64M     0   64M   0% /dev/shm
/dev/sdd        492G  249G  220G  54% /etc/hosts
