Go to this link and download Microsoft C++ Build Tools:

https://visualstudio.microsoft.com/visual-cpp-build-tools/

Open the installer, then follow the steps.

You might have something like this, just download it or resume.

If updating above doesn't work then you need to configure or make some updates here. You can make some updates here too by clicking "Modify".

Check that and download what you need there or you might find that you just need to update Microsoft Visual C++ as stated on the error, but I also suggest updating everything there because you might still need it on your future programs. I think those with the C++ as I've done that before and had a similar problem just like that when installing a python package for creating WorldCloud visualization.

UPDATE: December 28, 2020

You can also follow these steps here:

Select: Workloads → Desktop development with C++ Then for Individual Components, select only: Windows 10 SDK

C++ x64/x86 build tools

You can also achieve the same automatically using the following command:

vs_buildtools.exe --norestart --passive --downloadThenInstall --includeRecommended --add Microsoft.VisualStudio.Workload.NativeDesktop --add Microsoft.VisualStudio.Workload.VCTools --add Microsoft.VisualStudio.Workload.MSBuildTools

Reference:

https://www.scivision.dev/python-windows-visual-c-14-required