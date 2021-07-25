I'm reading a bunch of typescript code at the moment in vscode and to my tastes having the type annotations syntax highlighted the same as the code makes it harder to skim.

I've been trying to adjust the syntax highlighter to dim (or even gray out) the type annotations using vscode.settings, but without too much luck.

Is it possible to achieve a change like shown in the attached image or am I just wasting my time on this?

@emeraldsanto suggested this (modified to just apply to all themes)

"editor.tokenColorCustomizations": { "types": "#C0C0C0" }

But it's only halfway there... is there anything that can be done about the nested types?

{edit 2} Actually it's nowhere near where I wanted to be because this greys out all types, even things like new Promise<> in the code get greyed out. That's not optional type information but critical code :(

The best I've managed to date is to look at it the other way around and highlight the parameter names in bold.

"editor.semanticTokenColorCustomizations": { "rules": { "parameter.declaration": { "bold": true }, "interface": "#C0C0C0" } }

I think my conclusion is that what I really want is simply not doable at the moment.