sign_and_send_pubkey: no mutual signature supported

Most likely your SSH client is using ssh-rsa (RSA+SHA1) and your server has that signature algorithm disabled. SHA-1 is vulnerable and OpenSSH disabled that signature algorithm in version 8.8 (2021-09-26).

The replacement for ssh-rsa is rsa-sha2-256 and rsa-sha2-512.

Try this command:

ssh -o PubkeyAcceptedKeyTypes=rsa-sha2-256 -i {myKeyFilePath/myKeyFile.pem} user@host

If that command fails with an error regarding an unsupported key exchange, then your SSH client is probably ancient.

Use one of the following solutions:

update the SSH client (usually a good idea)

use a different SSH Key Type such as Ed25519 (recommended)

enable rsa-sha in the SSH server (not recommended)

Edit:

If that works, you can permanently add it to your ~/.ssh/config file, and eliminate it from the command line use. However, there is a valid security reason that rsa-sha1 was disabled. Only do this as a last resort because SHA1 has been broken. Do not enable rsa-sha1 if your servers are audited for security or exposed to the public Internet.

Host * PubkeyAcceptedKeyTypes +ssh-rsa