I am trying to get Jekyll running but I have no experience with Ruby.
As far as I can tell the installation of Jekyll has succeeded.
However:

$ jekyll

Gives an error:

-bash: jekyll: command not found

This is the gem env result:

  - RUBYGEMS VERSION: 1.3.4
  - RUBY VERSION: 1.8.7 (2010-01-10 patchlevel 249) [universal-darwin10.0]
  - INSTALLATION DIRECTORY: /Volumes/HDD/DADU/gems
  - RUBY EXECUTABLE: /System/Library/Frameworks/Ruby.framework/Versions/1.8/usr/bin/ruby
  - EXECUTABLE DIRECTORY: /Volumes/HDD/DADU/gems/bin
  - RUBYGEMS PLATFORMS:
    - ruby
    - universal-darwin-10
  - GEM PATHS:
     - /Volumes/HDD/DADU/gems
     - /Volumes/HDD/DADU/.gem/ruby/1.8
     - /Library/Ruby/Gems/1.8
     - /System/Library/Frameworks/Ruby.framework/Versions/1.8/usr/lib/ruby/gems/1.8
  - GEM CONFIGURATION:
     - :update_sources => true
     - :verbose => true
     - :benchmark => false
     - :backtrace => false
     - :bulk_threshold => 1000
  - REMOTE SOURCES:
     - http://gems.rubyforge.org/

And I found the following paths leading to "something" Jekyll:

  • ~.gem/ruby/1.8/gems/jekyll-0.11.0/lib/jekyll.rb
  • ~.gem/ruby/1.8/gems/bin/jekyll (exec file)
  • 3
    I did that and now it works magically. The link you posted offers very clear instructions. Thanks a lot! You might want to make it into an answer so I can accept it. – DADU Nov 16 '11 at 13:00
  • I did that and now it works magically. The link you posted offers very clear instructions. Thanks a lot! You might want to make it into an answer so I can accept it. – DADU Nov 16 '11 at 13:00
  I hit the same. I had forgotten to refresh source ~/.bash_profile. The commands to install jekyll into your bash profile are here: jekyllrb.com/docs/installation – rustyMagnet Mar 17 '20 at 11:44

The easiest method of doing this is to use RVM. It manages Ruby and all its gems for you and it's easy to use. See this link for using it.

If you did not want to use that you will need to modify your PATH variables so it can find your gems. I have found this to be tedious and reverted to RVM, but here are the general steps.

You will need to find out where your gems are getting installed. If you did gem install ... the gems will be in ~/.gem/ruby/1.8/gems/bin, if you used sudo gem install ... the gems will be somewhere in /System/Library/Frameworks/Ruby.framework/Versions/1.8/Resources

You have to add this path to your PATH variable. Easiest way to do this is by running : echo 'PATH=$PATH:above/path/to/gems' >> ~/.bash_profile

If you are using MacOS, from the Troubleshooting guide:

Jekyll & Mac OS X 10.11Permalink

With the introduction of System Integrity Protection, several directories that were previously writable are now considered system locations and are no longer available. Given these changes, there are a couple of simple ways to get up and running. One option is to change the location where the gem will be installed (again, using sudo only if necessary):

$ gem install -n /usr/local/bin jekyll
    thank you. this worked so easily, adter trying so many other things. it seems macOS really doesn't want you to write in /usr/bin – postylem Jan 19 '19 at 14:31
    This really helped me in Mojave! Thanks. BTW, I installed in the home directory with $ gem install --user-install -n /usr/local/bin jekyll. – prashanth-g Apr 16 '19 at 17:21
    I had to add --user-install to make it work : gem install -n /usr/local/bin jekyll --user-install. Thanks a lot for your answer ! – tomsihap Feb 18 '20 at 17:17
    Working for me as well, on macOS 10.15.6. – anonymousacorn Jun 14 '20 at 1:10
For others coming here with the following set up:

OS X + brewed install of ruby + (possibly) zsh

I figured the problem is that after installing jekyll as per their instructions, gem installs the jekyll gem in the brew cellar, not where the OS usually expects it (somehwere in a gem directory for ruby).

So, all that was needed here was to find out where the brew install of ruby installs gems, locate the jekyll binary, and create a symbolic link to it in /usr/bin.

Here is are the steps I took to fix it:

  1. Type gem env and look for GEM PATHS. For me it was:

    /usr/local/Cellar/ruby/1.9.3-p194/lib/ruby/gems/1.9.1.

  2. Make sure you can see the jekyll binary in the directory from 1 above and copy its path (if you can't, search any other paths listed in GEM PATHS for it). For me it was:

    /usr/local/Cellar/ruby/1.9.3-p194/lib/ruby/gems/1.9.1/gems/jekyll-1.4.3/bin/jekyll

  3. Use the path from step 2 above to create a symlink to /usr/bin/jekyll. I did it by typing this (you might need sudo to create the symlink):

    cd /usr/bin && ln -s /usr/local/Cellar/ruby/1.9.3-p194/lib/ruby/gems/1.9.1/gems/jekyll-1.4.3/bin/jekyll jekyll

Now all should be merry if you type jekyll.

  This seems to have worked for me (with a few adjustments) in cygwin as well. Thank you. – Max Starkenburg Jun 23 '16 at 2:26
    Newer versions of Jekll appear to have their binary in an exe path instead of bin. My sym link execution in /usr/local/bin was ln -s ../Cellar/ruby/2.4.2_1/lib/ruby/gems/2.4.0/gems/jekyll-3.6.2/exe/jekyll . – cbrown Nov 8 '17 at 15:14
If you are using RBENV instead of RVM you simply need to run rehash in the command line after installing jekyll:

rbenv rehash
  This is the easiest and the right one I needed. Almost got to do sudo gem install... – Zentaurus Dec 9 '15 at 22:35
I installed my ruby2.6.0 and gem via brew on MacOS 10.14.
For me, add the following line to my ~/.zshrc solved this issue.

 export PATH=/usr/local/lib/ruby/gems/2.6.0/bin:$PATH

I found jekyll executable file with command locate jekyll.

Maybe a little late, but... I had some trouble to install Jekyll on Ubuntu and tried everything that people answered in this thread - unfortunately nothing worked.
Then, I watched a video on Jekyll's site and after installing the whole ruby package again, sudo gem install jekyll worked.

Try it before anything else:

sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get install ruby-full

sudo gem install jekyll

jekyll -v

It seems pretty simple, but it works on Ubuntu.

One solution would be editing your ~/.bashrc file and add this line:

PATH=$PATH:~/.gem/ruby/1.8/gems/bin

This will add ~/.gem/ruby/1.8/gems/bin in Bash's lookup path.

Reopen the terminal and it should work. Or you can use the following command:

. ~/.bashrc

  Somehow it doesn't work yet. I've made the bashrc file myself because it wasn't in the ~ directory yet, is that correct? – DADU Nov 16 '11 at 12:38
  @DADU: Are you sure that you don't have a ~/.bashrc file in your system? Most linux distribution will have one. If no such file exists, you can create one by yourself. – Santa Zhang Nov 16 '11 at 18:40
  Thanks. I've decided to go with RVM since it works. I've upvoted your answer. – DADU Nov 16 '11 at 20:15
Following steps solved my problem

gem uninstall jekyll
sudo gem install jekyll

Open ~/.bash_profile and add this code in the last line,

export PATH=$PATH:/usr/local/lib/ruby/gems/1.9.1/gems/jekyll-2.5.2/bin

Save and close the .bash_profile

Close and reopen the mac terminal, try running jekyll now, it should work

For me, I followed this installation guide instead of their main page's installation instruction. It worked after I changed the bash_profile file and restarted Terminal.

  Thanks a lot! This guide helped me to solve my problems as-well. Seems that with macOS Mojave you have to install the bundler and jeklly with "sudo" permissions. But with an additional command to install it in your local user directory. – Henry31 Feb 28 '20 at 21:42
  This was so simple! Thanks a lot! I tried rmv way above but it didn't work. – Mehulkumar May 18 '20 at 9:49
Easier than creating a symlink just install it correctly. If you got permission errors like a lot of people are getting when trying to use 

gem install jekyll

instead use 

sudo gem install jekyll
  No one should be advised to use sudo. – snowangel Dec 15 '17 at 15:24
Jekyll is a ruby gem : Ruby gems in linux, for example, are in /var/lib/gems/1.8, as can be seen in the "ruby env" output.

Thus, you need to add the executables in this directory to your path.

In general, if a ruby gem is "not found" by your OS, it simply indicates that either

1) You don't have the gem installed or

2) You don't have the gem installed in a directory that is on your path.

I have found that there have been a few issues with installing ruby and ruby gems on linux (I have found that it can be tricky on Ubuntu v10, and have confirmed this with the Ruby folks on IRC). Thus, tools like RVM or rbenv might be the best approach to setting up a stable, maintainable ruby environment.

@jayunit100,

I'm running into the same issue with a Jekyll blog. I've installed the gem via RVM in a 'Blog directory and the _config.yml file says that it should generate into Blog/_site. Is it as simple as adding Blog to the PATH or is there something else I'm missing?

Update: My bad, I didn't really have the gem installed. Lesson learned: rvm requirements and brew doctor are there for a reason - before you install stuff USE THEM

In my case I had to run bundle install --force

Then bundle exec jekyll serve works, but jekyll serve still doesn't. It seems I'll have to go with the former from now on…

When you use the --user-install option, RubyGems will install the gems to a directory inside your home directory, something like ~/.gem/ruby/1.9.1. The commands provided by the gems you installed will end up in ~/.gem/ruby/1.9.1/bin. For the programs installed there to be available for you, you need to add ~/.gem/ruby/1.9.1/bin to your PATH environment variable.

For example, if you use bash you can add that directory to your PATH by adding code like this to your ~/.bashrc file:

if which ruby >/dev/null && which gem >/dev/null; then
    PATH="$(ruby -r rubygems -e 'puts Gem.user_dir')/bin:$PATH"
fi

https://guides.rubygems.org/faqs/#user-install

I put it in the .bash_profile (Mac OS X).

https://hathaway.cc/2008/06/how-to-edit-your-path-environment-variables-on-mac/

Here's an updated answer for 2020 (soon 2021). To install any Ruby gem, whether it's Jekyll, Bundler, Rails, etc., you need a proper Ruby development environment on a Mac. There are various ways to install Ruby on a Mac, as I have written about in great detail in my definitive guide to installing Ruby gems on a Mac. The only one I recommend is to use a Ruby manager because it's the most flexible and sets you up for success for the long term. My preferred one is chruby because it's the lightest and easiest to use. As part of installing Ruby, you also need to properly configure your shell startup file (typically ~/.zshrc or ~/.bash_profile) so that it knows where to find the gems you install. Otherwise, you'll get the "command not found" error, which I've also written about.

Since there are several steps involved in setting up a working Ruby development environment on a Mac, I wrote some scripts to automate the whole process and make things easier and faster for people. You can read more about the scripts in my guide mentioned above.

