I am trying to get Jekyll running but I have no experience with Ruby.
As far as I can tell the installation of Jekyll has succeeded.
However:
$ jekyll
Gives an error:
-bash: jekyll: command not found
This is the
gem env result:
- RUBYGEMS VERSION: 1.3.4
- RUBY VERSION: 1.8.7 (2010-01-10 patchlevel 249) [universal-darwin10.0]
- INSTALLATION DIRECTORY: /Volumes/HDD/DADU/gems
- RUBY EXECUTABLE: /System/Library/Frameworks/Ruby.framework/Versions/1.8/usr/bin/ruby
- EXECUTABLE DIRECTORY: /Volumes/HDD/DADU/gems/bin
- RUBYGEMS PLATFORMS:
- ruby
- universal-darwin-10
- GEM PATHS:
- /Volumes/HDD/DADU/gems
- /Volumes/HDD/DADU/.gem/ruby/1.8
- /Library/Ruby/Gems/1.8
- /System/Library/Frameworks/Ruby.framework/Versions/1.8/usr/lib/ruby/gems/1.8
- GEM CONFIGURATION:
- :update_sources => true
- :verbose => true
- :benchmark => false
- :backtrace => false
- :bulk_threshold => 1000
- REMOTE SOURCES:
- http://gems.rubyforge.org/
And I found the following paths leading to "something" Jekyll:
~.gem/ruby/1.8/gems/jekyll-0.11.0/lib/jekyll.rb
~.gem/ruby/1.8/gems/bin/jekyll(exec file)
