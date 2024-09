@dpb:

If you want to create a permanent easy access method for this, you could always create a view

CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW oublic.enumz AS SELECT n.nspname AS enum_schema, t.typname AS enum_name, e.enumlabel AS enum_value FROM pg_type t JOIN pg_enum e ON t.oid = e.enumtypid JOIN pg_namespace n ON n.oid = t.typnamespace;

You could then create a trigger for the insert command.

The above will store this in the database for future reference purposes.